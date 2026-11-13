Marlborough is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and lab tech. If you’re into hardware, power, or hands-on lab work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Marlborough, MA (onsite at 1001 Boston Post Rd, Bldg 3)

(onsite at 1001 Boston Post Rd, Bldg 3) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100/year

Mid-level electrical role working on air traffic solutions hardware. You’ll do detailed circuit design, drawings, lab testing, and work with cross‑functional teams. U.S. citizenship is required, but no clearance needed; strong benefits and R&D‑driven projects.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

(RTX) Location: Marlborough, MA (onsite at 1001 Boston Post Rd, Bldg 3)

(onsite at 1001 Boston Post Rd, Bldg 3) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,200 – $108,800/year

Entry-level analog and power role designing and testing power electronics, control systems, and high‑reliability hardware for defense systems. Great fit if you have EE coursework in analog/power and like lab work. U.S. citizenship and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Kyyba

Location: Marlborough, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract, full-time hours (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $26.00 – $27.00/hour

Hands-on lab role prepping chemical formulations, running filtration and purification, doing photolithography and metrology requests, and keeping data organized. Good for recent grads in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering (0–5 years experience); includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.