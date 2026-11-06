💻 Marlborough, MA IT Roles with Multiple $110K+ Openings

Marlborough’s tech scene is busy right now—especially in fintech, medtech, and cybersecurity. If you’ve got senior IT skills, there are several roles here paying well into six figures.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union Location: Marlborough/Chelmsford, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,500 – $147,500 + annual bonus

Own mission‑critical SQL Server environments for a large credit union—performance tuning, HA/DR, clustering, and automation. Great fit if you have 5+ years DBA experience, strong MS SQL skills, and want a hybrid role with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Candela Medical

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Salary: Starting at $160K

Lead full‑stack work on web and mobile apps that connect to medical laser devices, using C#/.NET, modern front‑end (incl. Blazor), APIs, and cloud. Ideal if you have 5+ years full‑stack experience, enjoy regulated med‑device software, and want to work with AI and CI/CD.

Employer: Candela Medical

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Salary: Starting at $180K+

High‑impact architecture and hands‑on coding role across Candela’s connected device ecosystem. Best for engineers with 8+ years experience, medical device background, strong C#/.NET, distributed systems, cybersecurity, and AI‑enabled features who want to set standards and mentor others.

Employer: Hologic

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Not stated (supports 24x7x365 operation)

Not stated (supports 24x7x365 operation) Salary: $114,000 – $178,300 + bonus eligible

Senior role leading cyber incident response from detection through recovery for a global healthcare company. Great if you have 5+ years in security/IR, deep Splunk and EDR skills, and want to mentor analysts while working on threat hunting and SOAR automation.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union Location: Marlborough/Chelmsford, MA or Hillsboro, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,500 – $140,000 + annual bonus

Design and build Pega-based enterprise apps on an Agile team, with a big focus on DevOps, CI/CD, and test automation. Perfect if you have 6+ years Pega, CSSA certification, and want to be a go‑to expert while still coding and improving pipelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Marlborough employers are growing fast and often hire for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.