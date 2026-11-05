👔 Marlborough, MA Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Marlborough is buzzing with high-level roles right now, especially in life sciences, utilities, and defense. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up within) leadership, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group (a Leidos company)

ENTRUST Solutions Group (a company) Location: Hybrid – Boston/Marlborough, MA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year + potential discretionary bonus

Lead scheduling for some of the largest electric utility capital projects in the U.S., using Primavera P6 and earned value metrics across a multibillion-dollar portfolio. Ideal if you have 10+ years in project controls/scheduling and want a high-impact role with complex grid and infrastructure work.

Employer: Cytiva (Danaher company)

(Danaher company) Location: On-site – Marlborough, MA (or UK offices per posting)

(or UK offices per posting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$210,000/year + bonus/incentive pay

Own a $150M+ global portfolio in lab filtration, microbiology, and collection solutions, reporting directly to a VP/GM. You’ll set strategy, drive innovation, and lead a team of 5 in a life sciences environment that supports vaccines, biologics, and advanced therapies.

Employer: Repligen Corporation

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$135,000/year + bonus/commission eligibility

Manage new product introduction (NPI) projects across multiple bioprocessing product lines, from early design through launch. Good fit if you have 3+ years leading product development in biotech/bioprocessing and enjoy cross-functional work with global teams.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Hybrid – Marlborough, MA (1001 Boston Post Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,400–$251,600/year + sign-on bonus eligible

Senior SAFe/Agile leadership role guiding multi-team release trains on mission-critical U.S. defense programs. Requires an active Secret clearance, strong Agile/SAFe experience, and comfort working with digital engineering, Earned Value, and large, complex systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings linked from their careers pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.