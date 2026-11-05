🍽️ Marlborough, MA Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Marlborough’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, salons, and cafes are all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Global Partners LP / Alltown Fresh

Global Partners LP / Alltown Fresh Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 – $21.18/hour

Hands-on kitchen role using fresh, locally sourced ingredients with a Fortune 500 company behind it. You’ll prep, cook, interact with guests, help train new hires, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Includes access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.

Employer: Embassy Suites by Hilton (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (with possible extra hours)

(with possible extra hours) Pay: $18 – $19/hour

Split role where you set up meeting rooms (tables, chairs, linens) and drive the hotel van to transport guests. Great if you like staying active, working in a hotel setting, and want Hilton travel perks plus a steady, predictable weekday schedule.

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time & Part-time (in-person)

Full-time & Part-time (in-person) Pay: $25.00 – $40.00+/hour (base + tips + bonuses)

Join a brand-new salon from day one and help build the team and client base. Flexible schedules, chances for extra hours, and benefits like 401(k), paid time off, and paid training make this a strong option if you’re a stylist or barber wanting steady walk-in traffic.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.