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🏥 Marlborough MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Marlborough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to pediatrics to retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you want to grow your career while staying local.
Occupational Therapist – Early Intervention
- Employer: Thom Child & Family Services
- Location: Marlborough, MA (home & community-based)
- Type: Full-time, part-time, per diem options
- Salary: $66,000–$71,000 + productivity bonus
Work with children birth to age 3 and their families, mostly in homes and community settings. This role offers flexible hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match), generous PTO, and lots of professional development and mentoring.
Pharmacy Intern (3rd Year)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Marlborough, MA (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $20.50 – $42.00/hour
Ideal if you’re in your 3rd year of pharmacy school and want real-world experience in a busy retail setting. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support prescription filling and patient counseling under a pharmacist, and may help with immunizations where allowed.
RN Admit (Weekday) – Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)
- Location: Marlborough–Worcester–Fitchburg territory
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Pay Range: $41.71 – $62.57/hour (based on FT)
- Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus
Great fit for RNs who like autonomy and home visits. You’ll handle Start of Care (SOC) admissions, OASIS assessments, and care planning for home health patients, with full benefits and growth opportunities across the Optum/UnitedHealth Group family.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Marlborough tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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