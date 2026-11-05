🏥 Marlborough MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Marlborough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home health to pediatrics to retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you want to grow your career while staying local.

Employer: Thom Child & Family Services

Thom Child & Family Services Location: Marlborough, MA (home & community-based)

(home & community-based) Type: Full-time, part-time, per diem options

Full-time, part-time, per diem options Salary: $66,000–$71,000 + productivity bonus

Work with children birth to age 3 and their families, mostly in homes and community settings. This role offers flexible hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match), generous PTO, and lots of professional development and mentoring.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Marlborough, MA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $20.50 – $42.00/hour

Ideal if you’re in your 3rd year of pharmacy school and want real-world experience in a busy retail setting. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support prescription filling and patient counseling under a pharmacist, and may help with immunizations where allowed.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Marlborough–Worcester–Fitchburg territory

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay Range: $41.71 – $62.57/hour (based on FT)

(based on FT) Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Great fit for RNs who like autonomy and home visits. You’ll handle Start of Care (SOC) admissions, OASIS assessments, and care planning for home health patients, with full benefits and growth opportunities across the Optum/UnitedHealth Group family.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Marlborough tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.