⚡ Marlborough, MA Utility Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marlborough’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for folks who like working with power systems and gear. If you’re good with tools, safety-focused, and don’t mind the elements, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Marlboro, MA and other South Shore / Southeast MA yards

and other South Shore / Southeast MA yards Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $63.63/hour for 1/C lineworkers (rate depends on your lineworker certificate)

Build, maintain, and repair overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission systems, including storm work and emergency response. This is a union role with clear career progression, lots of field time (heights, pole climbing, heavy equipment), and ongoing training for experienced 1/C or 2/C lineworkers.

Employer: Generac

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time , field-based with up to 50% travel

, field-based with up to Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role doing troubleshooting, repair, and preventive maintenance on industrial generators and emergency power systems. Ideal if you have 4+ years EPSS experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, like working independently in the field, and don’t mind being on call for some nights, weekends, and bad-weather days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; utility jobs tend to fill fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.