🧑‍💼 Marlborough, MA HR Jobs With Multiple Hybrid Roles

Marlborough’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who like data, strategy, and high-volume recruiting. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union Location: Marlborough, MA (Hybrid)

Salary: $93,000 – $111,500 + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

This is a senior HR analytics role where you turn workforce data into clear insights for leaders—forecasting talent needs, spotting risks, and shaping long-term staffing plans. Great fit if you love data, dashboards, and partnering with executives on strategy.

Employer: Eastridge Workforce Solutions

Location: Marlborough, MA (Hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 + monthly bonuses

Type: Full-time

High-volume recruiting role supporting light industrial and warehouse roles across multiple states. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced staffing, building client relationships, and like the idea of bonuses plus perks like ESOP, 401(k), and strong benefits.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Location: Marlborough, MA (Hybrid, 3+ days/week in office)

Salary: $125,800 – $239,000 (plus bonus/long-term incentives, per role level)

(plus bonus/long-term incentives, per role level) Type: Full-time

Senior individual-contributor role sitting at the intersection of AI, HR, and organizational change. You’ll design and lead AI adoption strategies across commercial and other functions, working directly with senior leaders to drive new ways of working.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires for similar positions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.