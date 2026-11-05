🔧 Marlborough, MA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marlborough has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to senior maintenance roles. Good mix of shifts, benefits, and growth paths if you like keeping buildings and equipment in top shape.

Employer: Dav-Tech Plating Inc.

Dav-Tech Plating Inc. Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus benefits; exact amount not listed)

Industrial maintenance starter role at a long-standing metal finishing company serving defense, medical, and automotive clients. You’ll assist the Maintenance Supervisor with plumbing, electrical, welding, tank installs, and preventive maintenance, and get solid training plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Repligen Corporation

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36.00–$48.00 per hour (plus bonus/variable pay eligible)

Lead-level role for someone with 7+ years in mechanical, electrical, HVAC, and facility systems. You’ll manage the maintenance team, handle complex troubleshooting, oversee vendors, support shutdowns, and drive continuous improvement, with strong benefits and growth in a bioprocessing company.

Employer: C&W Services

Location: Marlborough, MA

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $16.61–$19.54 per hour

Evening cleaning role doing floor care, vacuuming, dusting, restroom cleaning, trash removal, and light snow shoveling at entrances. No experience needed—just good energy, attention to detail, and comfort using basic cleaning tools and backpack vacuums.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.