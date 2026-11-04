📣 Marlborough, MA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Marlborough’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong roles in tech, healthcare, and field service. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move (or planning ahead).

Employer: Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Location: Marlborough, MA (listed as fully remote; travel to Arrow offices as needed)

(listed as fully remote; travel to Arrow offices as needed) Salary: $143,100 – $190,000/year

Type: Full-time

Category: Marketing and Communications

This senior role leads global marketing for ArrowSphere, turning complex tech platform features into clear, compelling stories that win vendor investment and drive growth. Ideal if you have ~10 years of marketing/agency experience, love building pitch decks, and are confident presenting to senior stakeholders.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: Westborough/Marlborough, MA area (field-based)

(field-based) Total Compensation Range: $64,600 – $96,800 (base + target incentive)

(base + target incentive) Type: Full-time

You’ll manage a local territory, visiting restaurants, hotels, schools, and care facilities to service dish/laundry equipment and grow accounts. Good fit if you like hands-on work, being on the road, and want strong benefits from Day 1, a company vehicle, and a clear path into service, sales, or management.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Location: Marlborough, MA (field-based work model)

(field-based work model) Pay: $26/hour

Type: Full-time summer internship (Mid-May – August 2027)

Perfect for rising juniors or seniors interested in medical device sales. You’ll shadow field reps, join hospital visits, and complete a project that touches marketing, R&D, sales training, and health economics—great launchpad if you want a career in healthcare sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.