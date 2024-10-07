28 stocks to buy for up to 162% earnings growth as markets surge another 10%: Goldman Sachs

But the S&P 500 has kept hurdling over milestones, so Goldman Sachs is once again raising the bar. The firm now expects it to reach 6,000 by year-end and 6,300 in the next 12 months. Those targets represent 4.6% upside through year-end and nearly 10% in the coming year.
Stellar earnings growth inspired the change. David Kostin, Goldman's chief US equity strategist, wrote in his weekly note that he and his colleagues are calling for 8% profit growth this year. That would translate to $241 worth of S&P 500 earnings, before an 11% jump in 2025 to $268 and an additional 7% leap in 2026 to $288. The index's earnings multiple should stay near 22x.
Impressive performances from usual suspects also underpinned the S&P 500's move higher. Kostin noted in a separate early-October note that mega-cap growth stocks like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia accounted for 44% of the market's gain through the third quarter, where it was up 20.8% and 22%, including dividends.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory this year, though some have fared much better than others. Communication services and information technology were the best year-to-date performers through the first week of October, though utilities weren't far behind since they also have exposure to artificial intelligence . However, this trade may be losing some steam.
"Performance of the AI infrastructure trade slowed in 3Q, with a basket of AI infrastructure stocks only rising by 4% vs. 15% during 1H," Kostin wrote in early October.
Below are the 28 stocks among the 100 biggest names in the S&P 500 that analysts think will have higher profit growth than the index's 15% rate next year , along with their ticker, market capitalization, and expected earnings growth in 2024 and 2025. "NM" means "not meaningful."
