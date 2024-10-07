Open in App
    • Markets Insider

    28 stocks to buy for up to 162% earnings growth as markets surge another 10%: Goldman Sachs

    By James Faris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGLLq_0vxbuNKV00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1kGH_0vxbuNKV00
    This market rally is on solid ground, according to Goldman Sachs.

    monsitj/Getty Images

    • US stocks are clicking on all cylinders, which led Goldman Sachs to lift its S&P 500 target again.
    • The top investment bank now expects the index to reach the 6,000 mark by year end.
    • Here are 25 companies set for outstanding earnings growth in 2025.

    A leading Wall Street firm by any measure can't seem to keep up with the S&P 500's surges.

    Goldman Sachs just raised its target for the index for the fourth time in less than 12 months. The financial titan originally set its 2024 S&P 500 target at 4,700 , then lifted it a month later to 5,100 . By February, the firm had revised it higher to 5,200 , before boosting it to 5,600 over the summer.

    But the S&P 500 has kept hurdling over milestones, so Goldman Sachs is once again raising the bar. The firm now expects it to reach 6,000 by year-end and 6,300 in the next 12 months. Those targets represent 4.6% upside through year-end and nearly 10% in the coming year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48V7WL_0vxbuNKV00

    Goldman Sachs

    Stellar earnings growth inspired the change. David Kostin, Goldman's chief US equity strategist, wrote in his weekly note that he and his colleagues are calling for 8% profit growth this year. That would translate to $241 worth of S&P 500 earnings, before an 11% jump in 2025 to $268 and an additional 7% leap in 2026 to $288. The index's earnings multiple should stay near 22x.

    Impressive performances from usual suspects also underpinned the S&P 500's move higher. Kostin noted in a separate early-October note that mega-cap growth stocks like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia accounted for 44% of the market's gain through the third quarter, where it was up 20.8% and 22%, including dividends.

    All 11 S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory this year, though some have fared much better than others. Communication services and information technology were the best year-to-date performers through the first week of October, though utilities weren't far behind since they also have exposure to artificial intelligence . However, this trade may be losing some steam.

    "Performance of the AI infrastructure trade slowed in 3Q, with a basket of AI infrastructure stocks only rising by 4% vs. 15% during 1H," Kostin wrote in early October.

    28 stocks to buy for strong profit growth

    In recent weeks, Goldman Sachs has shared lists of stocks that are becoming more efficient , will benefit from dissipating wage growth , and are mid-sized standouts . This month, the firm shared a coveted list of companies with the strongest expected earnings growth in 2025.

    Below are the 28 stocks among the 100 biggest names in the S&P 500 that analysts think will have higher profit growth than the index's 15% rate next year , along with their ticker, market capitalization, and expected earnings growth in 2024 and 2025. "NM" means "not meaningful."

    1. Micron Technology
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaGV0_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : MU

    Market cap : $114.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : NM

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 162%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    2. Uber Technologies
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2050Cb_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : UBER

    Market cap : $156.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 26%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 113%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    3. Gilead Sciences
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkUow_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : GILD

    Market cap : $106.2B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -43%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 88%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    4. Advanced Micro Devices
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SnYi_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : AMD

    Market cap : $277.7B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 29%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 60%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    5. Nvidia
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qowvs_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : NVDA

    Market cap : $3,175B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 118%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 42%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    6. Eli Lilly
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCVxS_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : LLY

    Market cap : $855.3B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 160%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 40%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    7. Tesla
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joFrw_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : TSLA

    Market cap : $768.5B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -27%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 36%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    8. KKR & Co.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3SyN_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : KKR

    Market cap : $116.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 36%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 31%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    9. Analog Devices
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0jhs_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : ADI

    Market cap : $112.3B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -32%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 31%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    10. Blackstone
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7ERE_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : BX

    Market cap : $182.6B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 16%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 30%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    11. Charles Schwab
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0jIG_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : SCHW

    Market cap : $118.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -3%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 29%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    12. Prologis
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1FML_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : PLD

    Market cap : $111.2B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -19%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 28%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    13. Citigroup
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOMzo_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : C

    Market cap : $119.8B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -6%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 26%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    14. Lam Research
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wr1Kw_0vxbuNKV00

    Google

    Ticker : LRCX

    Market cap : $105B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 17%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 26%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    15. Broadcom
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479G9P_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : AVGO

    Market cap : $827.7B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 20%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 25%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    16. GE Aerospace
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N45vU_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : GE

    Market cap : $202.4B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 51%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 23%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    17. Amazon
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hfbD_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : AMZN

    Market cap : $1,906B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 66%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 23%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    18. Texas Instruments
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdlFW_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : TXN

    Market cap : $184.1B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -26%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 22%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    19. KLA
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139sk5_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : KLAC

    Market cap : $105.2B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 14%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 21%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    20. Merck
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjiSg_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : MRK

    Market cap : $275.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 438%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 21%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    21. Netflix
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzGq4_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : NFLX

    Market cap : $305B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 56%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 20%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    22. ServiceNow
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LdOX_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : NOW

    Market cap : $188.7B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 29%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 20%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    23. T-Mobile
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jO57o_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : TMUS

    Market cap : $244.6B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 35%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 18%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    24. Applied Materials
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6pK5_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : AMAT

    Market cap : $165.9B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 5%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 17%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    25. Mastercard
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi31P_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : MA

    Market cap : $456.6B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 15%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    26. Intuit
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tby2S_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : INTU

    Market cap : $169.8B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 11%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    27. Fiserv
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx7tX_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : FI

    Market cap : $107.2B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 11%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    28. Intuitive Surgical
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNYvB_0vxbuNKV00

    Markets Insider

    Ticker : ISRG

    Market cap : $168.6B

    Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 17%

    Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

    Source: Goldman Sachs

    Read the original article on Business Insider
