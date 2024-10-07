28 stocks to buy for up to 162% earnings growth as markets surge another 10%: Goldman Sachs

This market rally is on solid ground, according to Goldman Sachs. monsitj/Getty Images

US stocks are clicking on all cylinders, which led Goldman Sachs to lift its S&P 500 target again.

The top investment bank now expects the index to reach the 6,000 mark by year end.

Here are 25 companies set for outstanding earnings growth in 2025.

A leading Wall Street firm by any measure can't seem to keep up with the S&P 500's surges.

Goldman Sachs just raised its target for the index for the fourth time in less than 12 months. The financial titan originally set its 2024 S&P 500 target at 4,700 , then lifted it a month later to 5,100 . By February, the firm had revised it higher to 5,200 , before boosting it to 5,600 over the summer.

But the S&P 500 has kept hurdling over milestones, so Goldman Sachs is once again raising the bar. The firm now expects it to reach 6,000 by year-end and 6,300 in the next 12 months. Those targets represent 4.6% upside through year-end and nearly 10% in the coming year.

Stellar earnings growth inspired the change. David Kostin, Goldman's chief US equity strategist, wrote in his weekly note that he and his colleagues are calling for 8% profit growth this year. That would translate to $241 worth of S&P 500 earnings, before an 11% jump in 2025 to $268 and an additional 7% leap in 2026 to $288. The index's earnings multiple should stay near 22x.

Impressive performances from usual suspects also underpinned the S&P 500's move higher. Kostin noted in a separate early-October note that mega-cap growth stocks like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia accounted for 44% of the market's gain through the third quarter, where it was up 20.8% and 22%, including dividends.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory this year, though some have fared much better than others. Communication services and information technology were the best year-to-date performers through the first week of October, though utilities weren't far behind since they also have exposure to artificial intelligence . However, this trade may be losing some steam.

"Performance of the AI infrastructure trade slowed in 3Q, with a basket of AI infrastructure stocks only rising by 4% vs. 15% during 1H," Kostin wrote in early October.

28 stocks to buy for strong profit growth

In recent weeks, Goldman Sachs has shared lists of stocks that are becoming more efficient , will benefit from dissipating wage growth , and are mid-sized standouts . This month, the firm shared a coveted list of companies with the strongest expected earnings growth in 2025.

Below are the 28 stocks among the 100 biggest names in the S&P 500 that analysts think will have higher profit growth than the index's 15% rate next year , along with their ticker, market capitalization, and expected earnings growth in 2024 and 2025. "NM" means "not meaningful."

1. Micron Technology

Ticker : MU

Market cap : $114.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : NM

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 162%

2. Uber Technologies

Ticker : UBER

Market cap : $156.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 26%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 113%

3. Gilead Sciences

Ticker : GILD

Market cap : $106.2B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -43%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 88%

4. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker : AMD

Market cap : $277.7B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 29%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 60%

5. Nvidia

Ticker : NVDA

Market cap : $3,175B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 118%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 42%

6. Eli Lilly

Ticker : LLY

Market cap : $855.3B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 160%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 40%

7. Tesla

Ticker : TSLA

Market cap : $768.5B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -27%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 36%

8. KKR & Co.

Ticker : KKR

Market cap : $116.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 36%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 31%

9. Analog Devices

Ticker : ADI

Market cap : $112.3B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -32%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 31%

10. Blackstone

Ticker : BX

Market cap : $182.6B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 16%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 30%

11. Charles Schwab

Ticker : SCHW

Market cap : $118.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -3%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 29%

12. Prologis

Ticker : PLD

Market cap : $111.2B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -19%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 28%

13. Citigroup

Ticker : C

Market cap : $119.8B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -6%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 26%

14. Lam Research

Ticker : LRCX

Market cap : $105B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 17%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 26%

15. Broadcom

Ticker : AVGO

Market cap : $827.7B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 20%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 25%

16. GE Aerospace

Ticker : GE

Market cap : $202.4B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 51%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 23%

17. Amazon

Ticker : AMZN

Market cap : $1,906B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 66%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 23%

18. Texas Instruments

Ticker : TXN

Market cap : $184.1B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : -26%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 22%

19. KLA

Ticker : KLAC

Market cap : $105.2B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 14%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 21%

20. Merck

Ticker : MRK

Market cap : $275.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 438%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 21%

21. Netflix

Ticker : NFLX

Market cap : $305B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 56%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 20%

22. ServiceNow

Ticker : NOW

Market cap : $188.7B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 29%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 20%

23. T-Mobile

Ticker : TMUS

Market cap : $244.6B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 35%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 18%

24. Applied Materials

Ticker : AMAT

Market cap : $165.9B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 5%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 17%

25. Mastercard

Ticker : MA

Market cap : $456.6B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 15%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

26. Intuit

Ticker : INTU

Market cap : $169.8B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 11%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

27. Fiserv

Ticker : FI

Market cap : $107.2B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 11%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

28. Intuitive Surgical

Ticker : ISRG

Market cap : $168.6B

Expected earnings growth in 2024 : 17%

Expected earnings growth in 2025 : 16%

