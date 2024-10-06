The top 65 stocks and ETFs changing the world with AI out of 3,400 companies, according to Bank of America

Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

AI investment potential remains high, akin to 1996 in the internet's rise, says Bank of America.

Adoption is expected to accelerate, with early-stage use from 44% of S&P 500 firms that touted AI.

Investors can explore AI through semiconductors, software, ETFs, or top-rated stocks.

If you think it's too late to invest in AI because the industry is too rich, think again.

The technology is expected to change the global economy. One way to think about it is that we are in about 1996 relative to the internet, according to Bank of America. Considering how much the web has grown since then, this analogy means the potential gains from AI stocks aren't yet fully priced in.

The trajectory of gains is steep: in the past, disruptive technologies took 15 to 30 years to reach widespread adoption. For AI, this process is expected to be accelerated over the next 3-5 years, read an August 5 note. As for the widespread use of AI, the bank forecasts early-stage adoption will begin in 2025 for 44% of S&P 500 companies that discussed AI during their second-quarter earnings.

There's a wide range of ways investors can gain exposure to artificial intelligence, including by buying up semiconductor or software stocks or utility companies that supply data centers, among other things.

Investors can also choose to take the stock-picking route or buy ETFs packaged with AI stocks.

The bank favors three funds in the latter option. They include the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) for pure AI stocks, the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AIQ) for diversified exposure, and the iShares US Tech Breakthrough Multi-Sector ETF (TECB) for broader exposure.

As for single stocks, Bank of America compiled feedback from 130 fundamental equity analysts to get a list of their top "buy-rated" American companies with AI exposure. These names are expected to see market-value expansion as they integrate the technology into their businesses. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Accenture

Ticker: ACN

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $205

2. Adobe

Ticker: ADBE

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $238

3. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $226

4. Allstate

Ticker: ALL

Industry Group: Insurance

Market Cap ($billion): $45

5. Alphabet

Ticker: GOOGL

Industry Group: Media & Ent.

Market Cap ($billion): $2,097

6. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

Industry Group: Cons. Discr. D&R

Market Cap ($billion): $1,907

7. Amphenol

Ticker: APH

Industry Group: Tech Hardware

Market Cap ($billion): $76

8. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Industry Group: Tech Hardware

Market Cap ($billion): $3,347

9. Applied Materials

Ticker: AMAT

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $170

10. Baker Hughes

Ticker: BKR

Industry Group: Energy

Market Cap ($billion): $38

11. Broadcom

Ticker: AVGO

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $699

12. Cadence Design Systems

Ticker: CDNS

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $71

13. Caterpillar

Ticker: CAT

Industry Group: Capital Goods

Market Cap ($billion): $169

14. CH Robinson Worldwide

Ticker: CHRW

Industry Group: Transportation

Market Cap ($billion): $11

15. Cigna

Ticker: CI

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $98

16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Ticker: CCEP

Industry Group: Food & Bev

Market Cap ($billion): $34

17. Darden Restaurants

Ticker: DRI

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $17

18. Dell Technologies

Ticker: DELL

Industry Group: Tech Hardware

Market Cap ($billion): $79

19. Delta Air Lines

Ticker: DAL

Industry Group: Transportation

Market Cap ($billion): $28

20. Digital Realty Trust

Ticker: DLR

Industry Group: REITs

Market Cap ($billion): $49

21. DraftKings

Ticker: DKNG

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $18

22. Dycom Industries

Ticker: DY

Industry Group: Capital Goods

Market Cap ($billion): $5

23. Elevance Health

Ticker: ELV

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $123

24. Equinix

Ticker: EQIX

Industry Group: REITs

Market Cap ($billion): $74

25. Exact Sciences

Ticker: EXAS

Industry Group: Biopharma & Life Sci

Market Cap ($billion): $8

26. Ford Motor

Ticker: F

Industry Group: Autos

Market Cap ($billion): $44

27. GE HealthCare Technologies

Ticker: GEHC

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $38

28. General Motors

Ticker: GM

Industry Group: Autos

Market Cap ($billion): $50

29. Guardant Health

Ticker: GH

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $4

30. Halliburton

Ticker: HAL

Industry Group: Energy

Market Cap ($billion): $30

31. Hartford Financial Services

Ticker: HIG

Industry Group: Insurance

Market Cap ($billion): $32

32. Hilton

Ticker: HLT

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $55

33. HubSpot

Ticker: HUBS

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $25

34. Hyatt Hotels

Ticker: H

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $15

35. Intuitive Surgical

Ticker: ISRG

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $158

36. KLA

Ticker: KLAC

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $105

37. Kraft Heinz

Ticker: KHC

Industry Group: Food & Bev

Market Cap ($billion): $41

38. Labcorp Holdings

Ticker: LH

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $18

39. Lam Research

Ticker: LRCX

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $117

40. Marriott International

Ticker: MAR

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $68

41. Marvell Technology

Ticker: MRVL

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $56

42. Meta

Ticker: META

Industry Group: Media & Ent.

Market Cap ($billion): $1,181

43. Micron Technology

Ticker: MU

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $120

44. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $3,174

45. MongoDB

Ticker: MDB

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $19

46. Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Industry Group: Media & Ent.

Market Cap ($billion): $269

47. NVIDIA

Ticker: NVDA

Industry Group: Semis

Market Cap ($billion): $2,745

48. PepsiCo

Ticker: PEP

Industry Group: Food & Bev

Market Cap ($billion): $238

49. Progressive

Ticker: PGR

Industry Group: Insurance

Market Cap ($billion): $125

50. Prologis

Ticker: P PLD

Industry Group: REITs

Market Cap ($billion): $115

51. Quest Diagnostics

Ticker: DGX

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $16

52. Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $251

53. Schlumberger

Ticker: SLB

Industry Group: Energy

Market Cap ($billion): $68

54. ServiceNow

Ticker: NOW

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $165

55. Synopsys

Ticker: SNP

Industry Group: Software

Market Cap ($billion): $84

56. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

Industry Group: Autos

Market Cap ($billion): $742

57. Texas Roadhouse

Ticker: TXRH

Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $12

58. Thomson Reuters

Ticker: TRI

Industry Group: Commercial Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $73

59. United Airlines

Ticker: UAL

Industry Group: Transportation

Market Cap ($billion): $15

60. UnitedHealth Group

Ticker: UNH

Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

Market Cap ($billion): $522

61. Walmart

Ticker: WMT

Industry Group: Cons. Staples D&R

Market Cap ($billion): $560

62. Welltower

Ticker: WELL

Industry Group: REITs

Market Cap ($billion): $67