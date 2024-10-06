Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Markets Insider

    The top 65 stocks and ETFs changing the world with AI out of 3,400 companies, according to Bank of America

    By Laila Maidan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSQEu_0vwFVcPk00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnatW_0vwFVcPk00

    Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

    • AI investment potential remains high, akin to 1996 in the internet's rise, says Bank of America.
    • Adoption is expected to accelerate, with early-stage use from 44% of S&P 500 firms that touted AI.
    • Investors can explore AI through semiconductors, software, ETFs, or top-rated stocks.

    If you think it's too late to invest in AI because the industry is too rich, think again.

    The technology is expected to change the global economy. One way to think about it is that we are in about 1996 relative to the internet, according to Bank of America. Considering how much the web has grown since then, this analogy means the potential gains from AI stocks aren't yet fully priced in.

    The trajectory of gains is steep: in the past, disruptive technologies took 15 to 30 years to reach widespread adoption. For AI, this process is expected to be accelerated over the next 3-5 years, read an August 5 note. As for the widespread use of AI, the bank forecasts early-stage adoption will begin in 2025 for 44% of S&P 500 companies that discussed AI during their second-quarter earnings.

    There's a wide range of ways investors can gain exposure to artificial intelligence, including by buying up semiconductor or software stocks or utility companies that supply data centers, among other things.

    Investors can also choose to take the stock-picking route or buy ETFs packaged with AI stocks.

    The bank favors three funds in the latter option. They include the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) for pure AI stocks, the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AIQ) for diversified exposure, and the iShares US Tech Breakthrough Multi-Sector ETF (TECB) for broader exposure.

    As for single stocks, Bank of America compiled feedback from 130 fundamental equity analysts to get a list of their top "buy-rated" American companies with AI exposure. These names are expected to see market-value expansion as they integrate the technology into their businesses. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

    1. Accenture

    Ticker: ACN

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $205

    2. Adobe

    Ticker: ADBE

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $238

    3. Advanced Micro Devices

    Ticker: AMD

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $226

    4. Allstate

    Ticker: ALL

    Industry Group: Insurance

    Market Cap ($billion): $45

    5. Alphabet

    Ticker: GOOGL

    Industry Group: Media & Ent.

    Market Cap ($billion): $2,097

    6. Amazon

    Ticker: AMZN

    Industry Group: Cons. Discr. D&R

    Market Cap ($billion): $1,907

    7. Amphenol

    Ticker: APH

    Industry Group: Tech Hardware

    Market Cap ($billion): $76

    8. Apple

    Ticker: AAPL

    Industry Group: Tech Hardware

    Market Cap ($billion): $3,347

    9. Applied Materials

    Ticker: AMAT

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $170

    10. Baker Hughes

    Ticker: BKR

    Industry Group: Energy

    Market Cap ($billion): $38

    11. Broadcom

    Ticker: AVGO

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $699

    12. Cadence Design Systems

    Ticker: CDNS

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $71

    13. Caterpillar

    Ticker: CAT

    Industry Group: Capital Goods

    Market Cap ($billion): $169

    14. CH Robinson Worldwide

    Ticker: CHRW

    Industry Group: Transportation

    Market Cap ($billion): $11

    15. Cigna

    Ticker: CI

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $98

    16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

    Ticker: CCEP

    Industry Group: Food & Bev

    Market Cap ($billion): $34

    17. Darden Restaurants

    Ticker: DRI

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $17

    18. Dell Technologies

    Ticker: DELL

    Industry Group: Tech Hardware

    Market Cap ($billion): $79

    19. Delta Air Lines

    Ticker: DAL

    Industry Group: Transportation

    Market Cap ($billion): $28

    20. Digital Realty Trust

    Ticker: DLR

    Industry Group: REITs

    Market Cap ($billion): $49

    21. DraftKings

    Ticker: DKNG

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $18

    22. Dycom Industries

    Ticker: DY

    Industry Group: Capital Goods

    Market Cap ($billion): $5

    23. Elevance Health

    Ticker: ELV

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $123

    24. Equinix

    Ticker: EQIX

    Industry Group: REITs

    Market Cap ($billion): $74

    25. Exact Sciences

    Ticker: EXAS

    Industry Group: Biopharma & Life Sci

    Market Cap ($billion): $8

    26. Ford Motor

    Ticker: F

    Industry Group: Autos

    Market Cap ($billion): $44

    27. GE HealthCare Technologies

    Ticker: GEHC

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $38

    28. General Motors

    Ticker: GM

    Industry Group: Autos

    Market Cap ($billion): $50

    29. Guardant Health

    Ticker: GH

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $4

    30. Halliburton

    Ticker: HAL

    Industry Group: Energy

    Market Cap ($billion): $30

    31. Hartford Financial Services

    Ticker: HIG

    Industry Group: Insurance

    Market Cap ($billion): $32

    32. Hilton

    Ticker: HLT

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $55

    33. HubSpot

    Ticker: HUBS

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $25

    34. Hyatt Hotels

    Ticker: H

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $15

    35. Intuitive Surgical

    Ticker: ISRG

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $158

    36. KLA

    Ticker: KLAC

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $105

    37. Kraft Heinz

    Ticker: KHC

    Industry Group: Food & Bev

    Market Cap ($billion): $41

    38. Labcorp Holdings

    Ticker: LH

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $18

    39. Lam Research

    Ticker: LRCX

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $117

    40. Marriott International

    Ticker: MAR

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $68

    41. Marvell Technology

    Ticker: MRVL

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $56

    42. Meta

    Ticker: META

    Industry Group: Media & Ent.

    Market Cap ($billion): $1,181

    43. Micron Technology

    Ticker: MU

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $120

    44. Microsoft

    Ticker: MSFT

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $3,174

    45. MongoDB

    Ticker: MDB

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $19

    46. Netflix

    Ticker: NFLX

    Industry Group: Media & Ent.

    Market Cap ($billion): $269

    47. NVIDIA

    Ticker: NVDA

    Industry Group: Semis

    Market Cap ($billion): $2,745

    48. PepsiCo

    Ticker: PEP

    Industry Group: Food & Bev

    Market Cap ($billion): $238

    49. Progressive

    Ticker: PGR

    Industry Group: Insurance

    Market Cap ($billion): $125

    50. Prologis

    Ticker: P PLD

    Industry Group: REITs

    Market Cap ($billion): $115

    51. Quest Diagnostics

    Ticker: DGX

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $16

    52. Salesforce

    Ticker: CRM

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $251

    53. Schlumberger

    Ticker: SLB

    Industry Group: Energy

    Market Cap ($billion): $68

    54. ServiceNow

    Ticker: NOW

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $165

    55. Synopsys

    Ticker: SNP

    Industry Group: Software

    Market Cap ($billion): $84

    56. Tesla

    Ticker: TSLA

    Industry Group: Autos

    Market Cap ($billion): $742

    57. Texas Roadhouse

    Ticker: TXRH

    Industry Group: Cons. Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $12

    58. Thomson Reuters

    Ticker: TRI

    Industry Group: Commercial Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $73

    59. United Airlines

    Ticker: UAL

    Industry Group: Transportation

    Market Cap ($billion): $15

    60. UnitedHealth Group

    Ticker: UNH

    Industry Group: HC Equip & Svcs

    Market Cap ($billion): $522

    61. Walmart

    Ticker: WMT

    Industry Group: Cons. Staples D&R

    Market Cap ($billion): $560

    62. Welltower

    Ticker: WELL

    Industry Group: REITs

    Market Cap ($billion): $67

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The biggest stock market winners and losers of the US port strike
    Markets Insider6 days ago
    25 increasingly efficient stocks with profitability heading into the Q3 earnings season: Goldman Sachs
    Markets Insider6 days ago
    A world-champion quant trader with a 491% annual return shares an easy pattern that's profitable in 72% of test samples and can be manually executed
    Markets Insider10 days ago
    4 market experts share 10 places to invest your money after September's jobs data blew expectations out of the water
    Markets Insider3 days ago
    Chip stocks surge after Super Micro Computer says it's shipping 100,000 GPUs a quarter
    Markets Insider17 hours ago
    'A lot of money is going to get wasted': MIT economist sounds the alarm on AI hype
    Markets Insider5 days ago
    Alex Umansky is obliterating the S&P 500 over the last 5 years. His 8 high-quality stock picks for strong returns.
    Markets Insider7 days ago
    28 stocks to buy for up to 162% earnings growth as markets surge another 10%: Goldman Sachs
    Markets Insider18 hours ago
    33 top stocks to buy in a market with few undervalued investments: Morningstar
    Markets Insider3 days ago
    Stocks tumble, oil spikes as Mideast tensions flare
    Markets Insider6 days ago
    Investing in China's stock market is like 'picking up dimes in front of bulldozers' given the nation's long-running stagnation, 'Big Short' investor Kyle Bass says
    Markets Insider6 days ago
    The stock market's euphoria-driven record highs are at risk of a painful downturn, 'Black Swan' investor says
    Markets Insider10 days ago
    Top Wall Street strategists say a strong jobs report will kick off a rotation into lower-quality stocks
    Markets Insider7 days ago
    Earnings season kicks off after a blowout jobs report upended investors' hopes of another interest-rate cut
    Markets Insider22 hours ago
    This 7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Put Cash in Its Investors' Pockets
    Motley Fool3 days ago
    Why Nvidia stock could soar over 500% by the end of the decade, former consulting exec says
    Markets Insider10 days ago
    The 3 biggest themes investors are watching for as earnings season kicks off
    Markets Insider2 days ago
    Forget Nvidia: The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is a utility you've probably never heard of
    Markets Insider6 days ago
    Here's how to invest in the Q3 earnings season as profits re-accelerate despite misplaced recession myths
    Markets Insider2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Chinese property stocks surge after 3 major cities relax restrictions on homebuying
    Markets Insider7 days ago
    Luxury stocks have gotten a huge boost from China's stimulus this week
    Markets Insider10 days ago
    Business Insider investors of the month: September 2024
    Markets Insider8 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    ExodusPoint led multistrategy hedge funds in September. Here's where rivals like Citadel, Millennium, and others stand.
    Markets Insider5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    These 2 sectors of the stock market are poised to benefit most if Trump wins in November, RBC says
    Markets Insider5 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Investing giants want to offer retail traders access to a booming sector of financial markets
    Markets Insider4 days ago
    The smart money is bracing for a stock-market pullback with 2 options strategies. Why one works better in the current environment.
    Markets Insider4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy