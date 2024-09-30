Open in App
    • Markets Insider

    Business Insider investors of the month: September 2024

    By William Edwards,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6VE7_0vobo8xG00

    Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

    • The S&P 500 is up about 1.5% in September.
    • But some funds performed much better than the broader market.
    • Below are our investors of the month for September.

    Stocks had a tough first week of September, with the S&P 500 tumbling more than 4%, thanks partly to a mediocre August jobs report.

    But the market rebounded as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, a move the central bank hopes will help the economy avoid a recession.

    As of Friday, the S&P 500 was up around 1.5% in September, bucking the month's historical downward trend .

    Some funds performed much better than the broader market, however. Below are our investors of the month for September, including managers of the top US-focused and international-focused funds, as well as the "Holy Shit" fund of the month, which is the best-performing overall fund. The latter is usually a leveraged fund, which are not considered for the investor of the month categories.

    Data is through September 26, and is pulled from Lipper, Dow Jones, and Google Finance.

    Investor of the month — US-focused funds

    Malcolm R. Fobes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SnA6_0vobo8xG00

    Morningstar

    Fund: Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX )

    Month-to-date return through September 26: 7.94%

    Year-to-date return: 38.55%

    Top 3 holdings: Nvidia; Amazon; Broadcom

    Investor of the month — international-focused funds

    Peter Hubbard, Invesco

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ropt_0vobo8xG00

    Markets Insider

    Fund: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF ( PGJ )

    Month-to-date return through September 26: 23.74%

    Year-to-date return: 7.2%

    Top 3 holdings: JD.com; Alibaba; Yum China

    'Holy Shit' fund of the month

    GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF ( TSLR )

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq2iW_0vobo8xG00

    Markets Insider

    Managers: Benoit Autier, Jeff Klearman

    Month-to-date return through September 26: 40.46%

    Year-to-date return: -21.7%

    Read the original article on Business Insider
