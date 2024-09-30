Business Insider investors of the month: September 2024

Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

The S&P 500 is up about 1.5% in September.

But some funds performed much better than the broader market.

Below are our investors of the month for September.

Stocks had a tough first week of September, with the S&P 500 tumbling more than 4%, thanks partly to a mediocre August jobs report.

But the market rebounded as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, a move the central bank hopes will help the economy avoid a recession.

As of Friday, the S&P 500 was up around 1.5% in September, bucking the month's historical downward trend .

Some funds performed much better than the broader market, however. Below are our investors of the month for September, including managers of the top US-focused and international-focused funds, as well as the "Holy Shit" fund of the month, which is the best-performing overall fund. The latter is usually a leveraged fund, which are not considered for the investor of the month categories.

Data is through September 26, and is pulled from Lipper, Dow Jones, and Google Finance.

Investor of the month — US-focused funds

Malcolm R. Fobes

Morningstar

Fund: Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX )

Month-to-date return through September 26: 7.94%

Year-to-date return: 38.55%

Top 3 holdings: Nvidia; Amazon; Broadcom

Investor of the month — international-focused funds

Peter Hubbard, Invesco

Markets Insider

Fund: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF ( PGJ )

Month-to-date return through September 26: 23.74%

Year-to-date return: 7.2%

Top 3 holdings: JD.com; Alibaba; Yum China

'Holy Shit' fund of the month

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF ( TSLR )

Markets Insider

Managers: Benoit Autier, Jeff Klearman

Month-to-date return through September 26: 40.46%

Year-to-date return: -21.7%