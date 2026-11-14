Key Points

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Free cash flow yield helps investors evaluate companies of any size, and COWZ, CALF, and FLOW each apply this metric differently across market segments.

CALF has posted the highest year-to-date return among the three funds, roughly 30%, alongside a notably higher free cash flow yield of 12.34%.

FLOW offers the lowest expense ratio at 0.25% and strong returns near 27%, but it trails COWZ in trading liquidity and asset base.

Strong free cash flow performance may be an excellent marker of a company's overall success—firms able to generate ample cash can have greater flexibility when it comes to expanding their operations, taking on acquisitions, returning capital to shareholders, and so on. But screening companies exclusively for raw free cash flow means that investors may overlook smaller firms that don't generate as much cash flow on an absolute basis but that are still competitive given their size.

Free cash flow yield allows investors to compare cash flow generation potential for companies regardless of differences in market capitalization. Three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have taken this often-overlooked metric as a guide: the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS: COWZ), the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS: CALF), and the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA: FLOW) represent different corners of the market and also combine dividend income potential with the possibility of impressive price appreciation.

COWZ: A Combination of Strong Dividends and Price Appreciation Potential

With a dividend yield of 1.91%, COWZ may appeal primarily for its potential as a defensive play during periods of market turbulence. At the same time, though, the fund has returned roughly 18% year-to-date (YTD), a standout performance that is well ahead of the S&P 500's 11% return over the same period.

COWZ achieves the dual goals of dividend income as well as price appreciation by focusing on the Russell 1000 and screening specifically for firms with leading free cash flow yield. These are larger companies in general given their inclusion on the index, and their higher free cash flow yields mean they generate more cash relative to enterprise value than many of their rivals on the Russell as well.

Overall, the portfolio of COWZ's benchmark index, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, produces a free cash flow yield of 6.91%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index comes in at just 3.07%.

Among the roughly 100 holdings in COWZ's portfolio, investors will find a fairly even mix of tech, energy, industrials, and health care names, plus secondary groups of stocks representing other sectors. The fund helps to mitigate risk by keeping its largest positions to under about 3% of the total asset base each.

With an expense ratio of 0.49%, COWZ is not the cheapest fund available. However, its unique combination of passive income potential and price growth may make the higher fee worthwhile for investors.

CALF: A Small-Cap Variation With Excellent Free Cash Flow Yield and Performance

CALF adopts a similar strategy as COWZ, but with a focus on small-cap value stocks instead of larger firms. The fund combs the S&P United States SmallCap Index for the companies with the strongest free cash flow yield. This is an especially important metric for this set of firms, as these small-cap names often have much smaller absolute free cash flow than their larger rivals.

Investors may be surprised to know that CALF can actually provide substantially higher free cash flow yield than COWZ, with its underlying index showing a yield of 12.34% (compared to 4.37% for the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index). This may justify the fund's higher annual fee of 0.59%.

CALF also has a substantially wider portfolio than COWZ, with close to 200 positions, although these names are more heavily concentrated in both technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

This fund also wins on YTD performance, having gained about 30% so far in 2026. On the other hand, these small-cap names may be more generally susceptible to volatility in the market than the large-cap companies comprising COWZ's basket, so investors might keep the added risk in mind, even though no single firm's performance is likely to sway CALF's performance that significantly.

FLOW: Competitive Performance and Fees, But Liquidity Is an Issue

FLOW lies somewhere between COWZ and CALF in that it focuses on both large- and mid-cap domestic firms with strong free cash flow yields.

Generally, though, FLOW provides a similar approach to both of these other funds, but with a different mix of stocks, including primarily tech, consumer discretionary, and energy plays.

This fund's dividend yield comes in below COWZ at about 1.6%, but it is also quite a bit cheaper, with an annual fee of 0.25%. It has also performed quite well this year, distinguishing itself with almost 27% in YTD returns.

Investors should keep in mind, however, that COWZ has an advantage in terms of liquidity. FLOW is a newer fund and lacks the robust asset base and trading volume of its more-established peers.

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