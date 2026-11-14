Key Points

Interested in Anthropic PBC? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as NVIDIA's president and CEO amid reports of marital infidelity and a relationship with a former Megaspeed executive.

Hotter-than-expected October inflation data added to market pressure, with producer prices reaching their highest annual level in nearly four years.

Anthropic's planned Nov. 19 IPO is seen as a potential bright spot as investors reportedly rotate out of other AI stocks.

The market was hit with a Black Swan event after Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as president and CEO of NVIDIA, effective immediately. The announcement came just days after Huang acknowledged marital infidelity amid reports of a relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of spying for China. Megaspeed is an NVIDIA customer. Reports of a separate affair with an NVIDIA executive also surfaced shortly before his resignation.

The fallout is impacting the broader AI trade as the speed of the buildout comes under renewed pressure.

That wasn't the only headwind for investors. The October consumer inflation report showed prices rising faster than expected, while annual producer inflation reached its highest level in nearly four years.

One bright spot for investors may come from the upcoming initial public offering of Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT). The company plans to begin trading publicly on or around Nov. 19, and there is speculation that investors are rotating out of other AI stocks in anticipation of the IPO.

Next week will also give investors a read on consumer spending as many of the top retailers report results. The MarketBeat analysts will be on top of those reports as well as breaking news impacting the market. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged on news of Jensen Huang’s resignation. Thomas Hughes asked what every investor wants to know: whether the company can maintain its momentum without him.

Like many quantum computing stocks, D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) still has long-term potential, but a downtrend and dilution risks are clouding the picture. Hughes analyzed whether now is the time to buy.

Buybacks and an AI push could set up a recovery for monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY). Hughes explained why Wall Street may be making a big mistake with the stock.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have plunged into oversold territory since its October earnings report. Sam Quirke asked whether the stock is a bargain or a value trap.

The midterm results have investors looking for safety. Quirke explained why Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) looks like a safe haven for AI exposure.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is ending production of the Cybertruck to make way for its Cybercab robotaxi. Quirke summarized what the move reveals about the company’s real priorities.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) fell on an earnings miss, but it just reached a key FAA milestone. Chris Markoch explained why that certificate isn’t the final hurdle.

Golden Dome is a $185 billion opportunity for defense and tech companies. Markoch looked at who actually gets paid.

Dividend safety and growth potential don’t always come in the same package. Markoch highlighted three pharmaceutical stocks that offer both.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) jumped on an earnings beat while much of tech sold off. Ryan Hasson asked whether the post-earnings rally can last.

The AI sell-off has knocked some of the sector’s biggest names down to attractive levels. Hasson highlighted five AI heavyweights that look too cheap to ignore.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is rolling out new TPU chips even as questions about search linger. Hasson explained how the company is escalating its AI chip rivalry with NVIDIA.

Articles by Leo Miller

Anthropic’s S-1 filing offers a closer look at its spending commitments. Leo Miller explained why it strengthens the growth case for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Sales at Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) tripled on AI demand, and the company raised guidance. Miller analyzed why the stock notched another post-earnings win, and the risks that remain.

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) beat earnings, but disappointing guidance sent shares lower after a big run. Miller provided a breakdown of why the company’s strength remains intact.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Two mid-cap growth stocks just reported earnings. Nathan Reiff asked whether they’re worth the risk, or whether an ETF is the safer bet.

One quantum computing company raised the bar this earnings season. Reiff explained why three of its rivals face tough questions.

Three companies have bought back billions of dollars in stock. Reiff looked at which one offers the best value.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) just lost 20% of its value. Dan Schmidt explained why its biggest gamble is still ahead.

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) declared a record $30 special dividend as sales accelerate. Schmidt analyzed what the payout shows about the strength of its cash machine.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

The chairman of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just bought $15 million in stock. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained what the insider buy could signal.

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is riding the AI heatwave to record growth. Johnson pointed out how data center cooling demand is powering the company’s outlook.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) has started shipping product as a defense deadline approaches. Johnson asked whether those first sales can turn into big profits.

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