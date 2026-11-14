Key Points

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C.H. Robinson says its planned RXO acquisition could add nearly $7 billion in profitable revenue , deliver $300 million in net synergies, and allow it to repay the deal’s added debt within two years. These are management projections, and the company says it will keep investing in its existing business.

, deliver $300 million in net synergies, and allow it to repay the deal’s added debt within two years. These are management projections, and the company says it will keep investing in its existing business. Freight spot costs rose 38% this year as capacity tightened, with management forecasting a 30% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter and roughly 10% the following year. Executives say productivity gains and rapid contract repricing have helped the company manage the cost pressure.

C.H. Robinson reports a 65% productivity improvement since late 2022 and sees broker consolidation as a potential benefit, particularly as the Montgomery ruling makes business more difficult for smaller brokers.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) executives said the freight broker plans to continue investing in organic growth while pursuing its RXO acquisition, with Chief Financial Officer Damon Lee pointing to anticipated cost savings and reduced debt as key benefits of the deal.

Speaking at a panel moderated by Baird Senior Transportation Analyst Dan Moore, CEO David Bozeman said rising spot freight costs and a Supreme Court decision in the Montgomery case had made for a busy year. Both executives argued that the company’s operating improvements had helped it navigate the changing market.

RXO Deal and 2027 Priorities

Lee said C.H. Robinson would not divert investment away from its existing business to fund its acquisition strategy. He described RXO as an opportunity to accelerate the company’s approach to productivity and margin expansion.

Lee said the deal could add almost $7 billion in profitable revenue, generate $300 million in net synergies and allow the company to fully reduce the added leverage within two years. Those figures reflect management’s expectations, rather than completed results.

Both executives said they saw limited overlap between the companies’ customers. Lee said C.H. Robinson’s experience improving its own processes and technology gave it a playbook for integrating RXO, while acknowledging that the work would be demanding.

Asked what investors should watch in 2027, Lee identified three priorities: continued growth above end markets, further productivity gains and operating margin expansion, and meaningful savings from the RXO acquisition.

Freight Costs and Automation

Bozeman said spot costs had risen 38% during the year as capacity left the market. He said the company expected spot costs to increase 30% year over year in the fourth quarter and roughly 10% in the following year.

Despite the rise in costs, Bozeman said the company had kept AGP roughly flat. Lee added that earnings had grown more than 20% in each quarter in which spot rates rose more than 30%, and that the company had repriced its contractual book in an average of close to three weeks.

Lee said the North American Surface Transportation business had outgrown its market for 14 consecutive quarters and that the company had exceeded consensus expectations for 12 consecutive quarters.

On automation, Bozeman said C.H. Robinson had improved productivity by 65% since the end of 2022 but remained in the early stages of redesigning its workflows. He said hundreds of processes still needed work and that the company viewed staffing levels as an output of that process rather than a target in itself.

Legal Ruling and Broker Consolidation

Bozeman said the Montgomery decision did not go the way C.H. Robinson or the industry wanted, but he expressed confidence in the company’s carrier-vetting and legal-defense processes. He said some shippers were consolidating the number of brokers they use, citing one customer that had reduced its roster from 12 to two, including C.H. Robinson.

Lee said the ruling had made the economics of operating as a small or midsize broker more difficult and encouraged shippers to choose larger brokers. He said C.H. Robinson and RXO were positioned to benefit from that shift.

Bozeman said the company was advocating for a legislative solution establishing industry standards and accountability. He said he had met with lawmakers from both parties and felt positive about the prospects for addressing the issue, while noting that the legislative process can be slow.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a third-party logistics provider that arranges freight transportation and supply chain services for businesses. Its offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, ocean and air freight, as well as customs brokerage and freight forwarding. The company also provides managed transportation and logistics technology to help customers plan, coordinate and track shipments. It works with carriers and other transportation providers to move goods across domestic and international supply chains.

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