Key Points

Interested in Timbercreek Financial Corp.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Timbercreek Financial reported a CAD 32.1 million Q3 net loss after recording CAD 40 million in expected credit losses, including about CAD 33 million tied to its Vancouver portfolio. Distributable income was broadly stable at CAD 14 million, or CAD 0.17 per share.

after recording CAD 40 million in expected credit losses, including about CAD 33 million tied to its Vancouver portfolio. Distributable income was broadly stable at CAD 14 million, or CAD 0.17 per share. The Vancouver asset sale is central to the dividend outlook: Timbercreek expects the process to conclude by the end of Q1 2027, while the payout ratio may rise to about 135% in Q4. Management does not currently expect a dividend cut, but said the board would consider alternatives if its plan falls short.

Lending activity strengthened, with CAD 229 million advanced in Q3 and net mortgage investments up about 15% year over year to CAD 1.22 billion. The company also resolved positions in Victoria and Calgary and has letters of intent to sell two troubled GTA positions.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) reported a third-quarter net loss of CAD 32.1 million after revising recovery assumptions on several mortgage investments, and said it is accelerating efforts to resolve troubled loans and reinvest the proceeds.

The commercial real estate lender recorded CAD 40 million in expected credit losses during the quarter, including approximately CAD 33 million tied to a Vancouver retail and development portfolio. Chief Executive Officer Blair Tamblyn said management and the board had concluded that recovering capital more quickly and putting it into performing mortgages offered a better path forward.

Distributable income remained broadly stable at CAD 14 million, or CAD 0.17 per share, compared with CAD 14.1 million, or CAD 0.17 per share, a year earlier. Net investment income was CAD 25 million, down from CAD 25.4 million.

Vancouver sale central to dividend outlook

Chief Financial Officer Tracy Johnston said the distributable income payout ratio was 101.9% in the third quarter and 99.3% for the first nine months of 2026. She expects the quarterly ratio to rise temporarily to approximately 135% in the fourth quarter and remain elevated through the Vancouver sale process.

The company currently expects that process to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to market conditions and execution. Johnston said dividend coverage should improve as the assets are resolved and recovered capital begins contributing to earnings.

Asked about the possibility of a dividend reduction if the sale takes longer, Tamblyn said the company does not expect one to be necessary, but would consider alternatives at the board level if its plan does not work out. “We’re not going to pay out more than we’re earning for very long,” he said.

Tamblyn said the company’s 2027 plan, assuming the sale and prompt redeployment of proceeds, showed an annual distributable income payout ratio around 100%, despite expected over-distribution early in the year.

Write-down reflects changing property market

Chief Investment Officer Scott Rowland said the Vancouver portfolio accounts for 71% of Timbercreek’s remaining Stage 2 and Stage 3 exposure. Its primary asset is a downtown block of retail buildings intended for multi-residential redevelopment and currently being marketed for sale.

Rowland said the investment began as a collection of retail properties acquired before the COVID-19 pandemic, with an original plan for an office development. The borrower later pursued rezoning for residential development, but rising financing and construction costs, lengthy zoning approval and weaker demand weighed on the project. Rezoning was achieved in early 2026, he said.

As the sale process advanced, market information gave Timbercreek greater visibility into expected recovery values, Rowland said. He added that holding the asset for a better market could take years and that the project does not generate meaningful cash flow.

Rowland said the company was hopeful of receiving letters of intent before year-end. Reflecting on underwriting, he said Timbercreek would not repeat having so much capital concentrated in one location.

Lending activity and other resolutions

Timbercreek advanced approximately CAD 229 million in the third quarter, including 12 new mortgage investments, while repayments totaled about CAD 151 million. Net mortgage investments reached approximately CAD 1.22 billion at September 30, up about 15% year over year.

For the first nine months of 2026, net new mortgage originations were CAD 453 million, compared with CAD 258 million a year earlier, said Geoff McTait, head of Canadian originations and global syndications. Syndications rose to CAD 885 million from approximately CAD 628 million over the same periods.

Rowland said the company completed resolutions of a Victoria mixed-use position and a Calgary office position during the third quarter and after quarter-end. Letters of intent were also in place to sell two Greater Toronto Area Stage 2 and Stage 3 positions with combined net carrying values of approximately CAD 44 million, he said.

At quarter-end, CAD 513 million was drawn on Timbercreek’s credit facilities, representing approximately 98% utilization. Johnston said the company had negotiated covenant headroom on a forward-looking basis as it works through the Vancouver portfolio, adding that there were no covenant breaches or waivers for the quarter.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Read More