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Vista reported a third-quarter net loss of $6.4 million , versus $723,000 a year earlier, driven largely by $3.2 million in costs related to the proposed Artemis acquisition and higher Mt Todd project expenses. It ended the quarter with $43.5 million in cash and no debt.

, versus $723,000 a year earlier, driven largely by $3.2 million in costs related to the proposed Artemis acquisition and higher Mt Todd project expenses. It ended the quarter with $43.5 million in cash and no debt. Vista shareholders will vote on an all-stock deal offering 0.0966 Artemis shares per Vista share , valued at $2.83 per Vista share based on Artemis’ September 18 price. Management defended the deal by citing Artemis’ development expertise and financing capacity, but did not quantify how the offer compares with developing Mt Todd independently; a shareholder meeting is expected in January 2027.

, valued at $2.83 per Vista share based on Artemis’ September 18 price. Management defended the deal by citing Artemis’ development expertise and financing capacity, but did not quantify how the offer compares with developing Mt Todd independently; a shareholder meeting is expected in January 2027. Vista is advancing Mt Todd permitting and water management while Artemis evaluates a potential 50,000-ton-per-day project. Water-treatment work and new evaporators are underway, while some site-layout and execution planning has been paused pending the deal.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) reported a wider third-quarter loss as expenses related to its proposed acquisition by Artemis Gold and spending at the Mt Todd Gold Project increased. Management also defended the proposed all-stock deal against a question about whether shareholders would be better served by developing the project independently.

Vista reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.05 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with a loss of $723,000, or $0.01 per share, a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with $43.5 million in cash, $40.1 million in working capital and no debt, Chief Financial Officer Douglas Tobler said.

President and CEO Frederick Earnest said Vista continues to advance permitting and technical work at Mt Todd, while holding back some filings and planning activities to preserve Artemis’ option to evaluate a larger project.

Artemis Deal Faces Shareholder Vote

Under the proposed arrangement, Vista shareholders would receive 0.0966 Artemis shares for each Vista share. The consideration was valued at $2.83 per Vista share based on Artemis’ September 18 closing price, implying a fully diluted transaction equity value of $427 million. Vista shareholders would collectively own approximately 5% of Artemis after completion.

The transaction requires approval from at least two-thirds of votes cast by Vista shareholders at a special meeting, as well as court and regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions. Management expects the meeting in January 2027 and is targeting a late-January close, though the transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Earnest said the fixed exchange ratio means the value received by Vista shareholders will change with Artemis’ share price. He also noted risks considered by Vista’s board, including that Vista shareholders would hold a minority interest in the combined company and that closing conditions might not be satisfied.

During the question-and-answer session, analyst Michael Jensen asked for a financial comparison between selling Vista and independently developing Mt Todd, saying some investors viewed the proposed deal as a deep discount to the project’s net present value.

Earnest did not provide a quantified comparison. He said independent development would require financing that would bring dilution and other commitments, as well as a substantial expansion of Vista’s project team. He argued that Artemis’ development experience and potential cash flow from its Blackwater Mine could help finance Mt Todd without dilution.

Vista’s board considered the premium, continued exposure to Mt Todd and participation in Blackwater’s expected production growth among the deal’s potential benefits, Earnest said. Artemis has forecast 2026 Blackwater production of 265,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold and expects annual production to exceed 500,000 ounces after planned expansions and other optimization opportunities.

Deal Costs Contribute to Wider Loss

Corporate administrative costs rose to $4.2 million in the third quarter from $846,000 a year earlier, primarily because of $3.2 million in arrangement-related expenses, Tobler said. Exploration property valuation and holding costs increased to $2.5 million from $1.2 million, reflecting additional Australian executive and project management personnel and higher project program costs.

For the first nine months of 2026, Vista recorded a net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.09 per basic share, compared with $5.8 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same period of 2025. Higher interest income partly offset the increase in expenses, Tobler said.

Mt Todd Permitting and Water Management Advance

Earnest said Artemis intends to evaluate Mt Todd at a scale of 50,000 tons per day. Vista has agreed not to undertake activities that would prevent development at that scale and is continuing permitting work that would benefit either a 15,000- or 50,000-ton-per-day project.

A waste discharge permit authorized in September will allow treated water from the Batman Pit to be discharged during the upcoming wet season. Vista is treating water in the pit, which holds approximately 6.7 gigaliters, and refurbishing dewatering equipment.

The company also ordered four high-efficiency evaporators expected to be operating at the tailings storage facility in the first week of December. Earnest said they are expected to increase on-site evaporation by approximately 1.2 gigaliters per year; Vista is considering purchasing four more for the pit.

Metallurgical testing is in its final stages, with results expected later in the quarter. Final results from a geotechnical program examining whether the west pit wall can be steepened are expected in December. Site layout refinements and project execution planning have been put on hold following the Artemis announcement.

Asked about staffing after the proposed acquisition, Earnest said Denver office staff would not continue with Artemis for a significant period, as things stand. He said Vista anticipates that its Australia-based team, which holds knowledge of the project and deposit, will continue with Artemis.

About Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ)

Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process. Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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