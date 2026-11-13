Key Points

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Q3 operating performance improved: Funds from operations rose 2.2% year over year to CAD 205.2 million, or CAD 0.284 per unit, while same-asset cash NOI increased 3.1%.

Funds from operations rose 2.2% year over year to CAD 205.2 million, or CAD 0.284 per unit, while same-asset cash NOI increased 3.1%. First Capital acquisition timing and costs remain uncertain: The deal could close in Q4 or slip to early 2027 amid regulatory review; expected financing costs have risen to about 4.5%, adding roughly CAD 0.01 to expected dilution.

The deal could close in Q4 or slip to early 2027 amid regulatory review; expected financing costs have risen to about 4.5%, adding roughly CAD 0.01 to expected dilution. Leasing remained strong and 2026 guidance was reiterated: Portfolio occupancy reached 97.8%, with average leasing spreads of 11.2%. Management maintained its 2026 outlook for 2%–3% same-asset cash NOI growth and diluted FFO of CAD 1.08–1.10 per unit, excluding the acquisition.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) reported higher third-quarter funds from operations and strong leasing spreads, while management said its planned First Capital acquisition could close in the fourth quarter or slip into early 2027 as regulatory review continues.

The real estate investment trust reported funds from operations (FFO) of CAD 205.2 million, or CAD 0.284 per diluted unit, up 2.2% from a year earlier. Same-asset cash net operating income (NOI) rose 3.1%, supported by higher rents, leasing activity and contractual rent increases.

Chief Financial Officer Erin Johnston said higher refinancing costs and lower investment income partially tempered FFO growth. Adjusting for the year-over-year effects of nonrecurring items, including changes in lease surrender revenue and Allied Properties distributions, FFO growth was 3.5%.

First Capital Deal Faces Higher Financing Costs

General Counsel and Secretary Simone Cole said Choice Properties was making progress on its previously announced transaction with First Capital and KingSett and remained optimistic about a fourth-quarter closing. She cautioned that the closing could slip into the first quarter of 2027.

Asked about the Competition Bureau review, Cole said there was no exact timeline for a response. She added that closing would likely follow approval by a couple of weeks and that the company did not control the regulatory process.

Johnston said Choice now expects the weighted average cost of the transaction’s total debt financing to be approximately 4.5%, compared with 4.2% in its original underwriting. The company has begun hedging a portion of its expected financing needs. Johnston said the higher costs would add approximately CAD 0.01 to the deal’s expected dilution.

For an expected CAD 800 million in new debentures, management is assuming a 5% rate across a blend of maturities, Johnston said. She also said First Capital’s third-quarter results were strong and showed retail trends similar to those in Choice’s portfolio.

Retail and Industrial Leasing Remain Strong

Portfolio occupancy rose 10 basis points from the preceding quarter to 97.8%. Average leasing spreads were 11.2%, including annual Loblaw renewals at 8.7%; excluding those renewals, spreads averaged 17.7%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Rael Diamond said demand for well-located, grocery-anchored retail space continued to exceed supply. Retail occupancy increased to 97.5%, with tenant retention of 96%. Retail renewal spreads averaged 9.6%, including 12.8% for third-party tenants.

Industrial occupancy held steady at 98.6%. Industrial renewal spreads averaged 30.8%, including 46.2% across approximately 252,000 square feet of Ontario renewals. Diamond said industrial spreads were expected to moderate in the fourth quarter because of the mix of expiring leases, rather than a change in market fundamentals.

Adjusted FFO was CAD 0.214 per unit, up 11.5% from a year earlier, largely because of the timing of tenant improvements and maintenance capital. Lease surrender revenue totaled CAD 10.6 million. Johnston said the company’s 2026 right-sizing program was complete and would not generate further lease termination income in the fourth quarter.

Development and Balance Sheet

Choice has started a build-to-suit industrial project on excess land at its Ajax property. The multiphase development will add 255,000 square feet, with a development yield in the mid-6% range and completion expected in the first quarter of 2028, Diamond said.

Construction continues on the 1 million-square-foot Building D at Choice Caledon Business Park, with completion targeted for the second half of 2027. Diamond said the company hoped to have a tenant in place by completion, although cash rent would likely begin in 2028. Executive Vice President of Development and Construction Niall Collins said the company was considering three potential transactions for the full space.

Choice reported approximately CAD 2.4 billion in available liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio, net of cash, of 6.9 times. Its IFRS net asset value was CAD 15.04 per unit, including a CAD 139 million fair-value gain on a derivative related to unit consideration for the First Capital transaction. Excluding that derivative, NAV was CAD 14.86 per unit.

2026 Outlook

Management reiterated expectations for stable occupancy, 2% to 3% same-asset cash NOI growth and diluted FFO of CAD 1.08 to CAD 1.10 per unit for 2026, excluding the First Capital transaction.

Choice lowered its full-year adjusted debt-to-EBITDA outlook to approximately 7 times from 7.5 times, citing balanced capital recycling and lower development spending. If the First Capital transaction closes in the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted debt to EBITDA of approximately 8.5 times on an annual basis after closing. Management plans to provide its 2027 outlook with fourth-quarter results in February.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties is Canada's largest real estate investment trust, guided by a clear purpose: to create places where people thrive. This is how we build enduring value. As a national owner, operator, and developer of high-quality commercial and residential real estate, we go beyond managing assets. We create places that strengthen how tenants and communities live, work, and connect. Our platform is built on industry leadership in sustainability, community engagement, and social impact, embedded across how we operate, build, and grow.

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