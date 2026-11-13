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Revenue rose to $39,700 from $7,450 a year earlier, helped by an Arrive Point expansion at Hancock Health. The quarterly net loss narrowed to $3.7 million, while operating expenses increased to $3.3 million.

from $7,450 a year earlier, helped by an Arrive Point expansion at Hancock Health. The quarterly net loss narrowed to $3.7 million, while operating expenses increased to $3.3 million. Arrive AI has 16 units available and is limiting deployments as it develops next-generation products; its goal is to deploy 100 Arrive Points in 2027 . It did not provide a revenue target or a specific count of units generating revenue.

. It did not provide a revenue target or a specific count of units generating revenue. The company reported $1.1 million in cash and $1 million in investments at quarter-end, and is targeting monthly cash burn of around $1 million or less. After resolving two Nasdaq listing deficiencies, it still needs to meet the $1 minimum bid-price requirement for 10 consecutive business days.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) reported third-quarter revenue of $39,700, up from $7,450 a year earlier, as an expansion at Hancock Health helped drive sales of its automated delivery technology. The company said it is targeting 100 Arrive Point deployments in 2027 while managing costs and working to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Chairman and CEO Dan O’Toole said Hancock Health added an Arrive Point at a second building during the quarter. The unit works with an existing delivery robot to support four to five scheduled specimen pickups daily, along with on-demand service for urgent specimens.

The company’s quarterly net loss narrowed to $3.7 million, or $3.37 per share, from $4.4 million, or $6.39 per share, a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer Piyush Phadke said the improvement mainly reflected a lower noncash loss on the conversion of convertible notes, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Per-share figures reflect a recently completed 1-for-48 reverse stock split.

Revenue Growth and Deployment Plans

Third-quarter revenue consisted of $25,000 in installation fees and $14,700 in monthly subscriptions. Operating expenses rose to $3.3 million from $1.7 million a year earlier.

O’Toole said Arrive AI has 16 Arrive Points available for deployment and is limiting deployments while it develops its next two product generations, the AP4 and APX. He said the company wants to incorporate lessons from different use cases without manufacturing large numbers of units that could become obsolete.

Asked how many units were generating revenue from paying customers, O’Toole identified Hancock Health as the company’s “one static use case” but did not provide a specific count of revenue-generating units. He later said the company’s goal is to put 100 Arrive Points out in 2027; he did not provide a corresponding revenue target.

Arrive AI also received three autonomous robots through its strategic investment in Ottonomy and entered a supply agreement contemplating up to 50 ground robots at partner locations. O’Toole said combining robots with Arrive Points creates a differentiated offering, though he did not provide a deployment schedule for the robots.

Outside healthcare, the company installed two AP3+ units at a Central Indiana commercial office location. O’Toole said initiatives involving LifeSpan Pharmacy, DXC Technology, Modovolo and Purdue University are at varying stages and do not currently include revenue commitments.

Cash Burn and Nasdaq Compliance

Arrive AI had $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1 million in investments at fair value as of Sept. 30. After quarter-end, the company raised $250,000 through a private placement and $1.3 million through its at-the-market program.

Phadke said the company expects its available cash and investments to fund operations through the end of the year and into 2027 under its current operating plan. He said Arrive AI is targeting cash burn of around $1 million a month or less, compared with approximately $1.2 million to $1.5 million per month before he joined. A reduction in force in August helped lower spending, he said.

The company transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective Oct. 23, resolving two listing deficiencies related to the market value of listed securities and publicly held shares, according to Phadke. The minimum bid price remained the outstanding deficiency.

The 1-for-48 reverse split took effect Nov. 12, reducing shares outstanding to approximately 1.4 million from 68.8 million. Phadke said regaining compliance requires a closing bid price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

O’Toole acknowledged that further share issuance could be part of financing the company’s growth. Phadke said Arrive AI expects to continue raising cash and described the at-the-market program as an efficient financing option with low fees and no warrants.

Defense and Commercial Priorities

Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah said the newly formed Arrive AI Defense Division will explore military and national security uses for the company’s technology, including storage and deployment of unmanned systems. He said foreign military sales could have shorter sales cycles than U.S. opportunities. O’Toole also cited the potential for non-dilutive funding.

New Chief Revenue Officer Bill Karwoski said his immediate focus is healthcare systems, pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Arrive AI is pairing its delivery points with robotics partners for uses including laboratory transport and internal logistics, he said, while building its sales pipeline for 2027.

About Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI)

Arrive AI, Inc. is a technology company focused on improving last-mile delivery through autonomous delivery infrastructure. Its platform is designed to connect delivery providers, autonomous vehicles and recipients while reducing the need for attended handoffs. The company's primary product is the Arrive Point, an intelligent, secure delivery mailbox intended for homes, businesses and other locations. The system is designed to receive packages from a range of delivery methods, including conventional carriers, autonomous vehicles and drones, and to provide secure access for recipients.

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