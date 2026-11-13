Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) reported 6% revenue growth for the third quarter of 2026 and raised its full-year revenue outlook following the acquisition of Village Family Dental, while higher staffing costs and a cybersecurity incident weighed on profitability.

Revenue rose to $64.9 million, including 3.2% same-practice growth, Chief Financial Officer CJ Bernander said on the company’s earnings call. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $5 million from $5.3 million a year earlier, and the adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.7% from 8.7%.

Management said the company is investing in hygienists to expand capacity for 2027. It also estimated a $500,000 third-quarter impact from a cybersecurity event, reflecting temporary production disruption and related professional fees.

Village Family Dental expands footprint

Park Dental closed its acquisition of Village Family Dental on November 6, adding 47 doctors and 12 practices in North Carolina, its fourth state. The company ended the third quarter with 225 affiliated doctors across 88 locations; following the transaction, it had 272 doctors and 100 practices.

CEO and Chair Pete Swenson said integration efforts are focused on keeping patient schedules full, supporting local leadership and establishing operating relationships and processes. Park Dental also expanded in Arizona through its September acquisition of Sapphire Dental.

Bernander said Village generated approximately $50 million in revenue in 2025, up from approximately $45 million in 2024, with historical adjusted EBITDA margins of about 10%. The acquisition thesis does not depend on significant synergies, he said, although the company sees opportunities to use the combined organization’s scale and resources over time.

The Village transaction included $39.1 million in base consideration and $6.9 million in contingent consideration tied to adjusted EBITDA targets and doctor retention. Park Dental issued 475,000 shares as part of the base payment and used cash and its credit facility for the remainder. Bernander said the company drew approximately $5 million on the facility, which was expanded to $25 million from $15 million in conjunction with the deal.

Staffing and cyber incident affect margins

Third-quarter revenue benefited from favorable reimbursement trends, acquisitions completed in the preceding 12 months and growth in clinical hours, Bernander said. Those acquisitions contributed approximately $1.2 million in quarterly revenue.

Patient visits totaled approximately 181,000, and patient retention was 90.2%. Adjusted gross margin was $12.1 million, or 18.6% of revenue, down 80 basis points as a percentage of revenue from a year earlier.

Swenson said Park Dental increased its hygienist team by more than 8% during the third quarter. In response to an analyst’s question, Bernander clarified that the increase was quarter over quarter. The company did not disclose the number of hires or their cost, but Bernander described the investment as modest across the third and fourth quarters and said it should support patient access and production growth in 2027.

On the cybersecurity event, Bernander said the company experienced roughly a day and a half of temporary production disruption, including canceled appointments. He said Park Dental has cybersecurity insurance and characterized the estimated impact as a combination of production loss and initial incurred costs.

Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share declined to $0.57 from $1.19 a year earlier. Bernander said the comparison reflected the impact of becoming a public reporting company in December 2025.

Revenue outlook raised

Park Dental now expects full-year revenue of $262 million to $265 million, up from its previous range of $256 million to $260 million. It narrowed its adjusted EBITDA forecast to $21.2 million to $22.2 million from $21 million to $23 million, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1% to 8.4%.

The outlook includes Village’s post-closing contribution, increased hygiene hiring investment and the third-quarter cyber event. Bernander said the company expects to provide its 2027 outlook alongside fourth-quarter and full-year results, tentatively planned for early March 2027.

At September 30, Park Dental had $23.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $10.6 million in total debt. Operating cash flow for the first nine months was $12 million, down from $16.8 million a year earlier, a change Bernander attributed primarily to working-capital timing.

About Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK)

Park Dental Partners, Inc. is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company supports clinical providers with functions such as practice operations, human resources, finance, information technology, marketing, procurement and compliance, allowing dentists to focus on patient care. Through its affiliated practices, Park Dental Partners offers a broad range of oral healthcare services, including general dentistry and specialty care.

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