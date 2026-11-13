Key Points

Interested in Martinrea International Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Margins and cash flow improved despite lower sales: Adjusted operating income rose 2.6% to CAD 66.7 million, and free cash flow before lease payments increased to CAD 58.5 million. Production sales fell about 5%, partly due to the end of the Ford Escape program.

Adjusted operating income rose 2.6% to CAD 66.7 million, and free cash flow before lease payments increased to CAD 58.5 million. Production sales fell about 5%, partly due to the end of the Ford Escape program. Restructuring and asset sales are aimed at improving the balance sheet: Martinrea plans workforce and operational changes in Europe, targeting 2026 break-even and better results from 2027 onward. It received about CAD 107 million from asset sales and expects year-end net debt below CAD 700 million.

Martinrea plans workforce and operational changes in Europe, targeting 2026 break-even and better results from 2027 onward. It received about CAD 107 million from asset sales and expects year-end net debt below CAD 700 million. New awards broaden growth opportunities, while guidance remains unchanged: Recent awards add about CAD 160 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, including data-center generator housings and defense work. Martinrea reaffirmed its 2026 sales, margin and free-cash-flow outlook.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) reported higher adjusted operating income and cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 despite lower production sales, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook as it shifts capital toward North America and new industrial and defense opportunities.

Executives said cost controls and operational improvements helped offset lower automotive volumes and elevated aluminum costs. The auto parts manufacturer also outlined plans for a deeper restructuring in Europe and said asset sales would help reduce debt.

Margins improve as production sales decline

Adjusted operating income rose 2.6% from a year earlier to CAD 66.7 million, while the adjusted operating income margin increased to 5.6% from 5.5%, Chief Financial Officer Peter Cirulis said. Production sales fell about 5%, largely because the Ford Escape program ended, partly offset by CAD 15.8 million in sales from the Martinrea Tulsa acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to CAD 144.9 million. Adjusted earnings per share were unchanged at CAD 0.52, while reported earnings per share were CAD 0.38. Cirulis attributed much of the difference to a noncash disposal loss related to the sale of the Brazilian aluminum plant, along with CAD 2.4 million in restructuring costs.

Free cash flow before principal lease payments rose to CAD 58.5 million from CAD 44.5 million a year earlier. Including those payments, free cash flow increased to CAD 42.9 million from CAD 30.5 million.

In North America, adjusted operating income margin rose to 7.1% from 6.9% a year earlier, even as production sales declined about 5%, President Fred Di Tosto said. The region generates more than three-quarters of Martinrea’s business.

Europe restructuring and asset sales

Martinrea plans a significant restructuring in Europe, where third-quarter operating income was EUR 1.2 million, compared with a EUR 7.5 million loss in the second quarter. Di Tosto said the company intends to maintain a presence in Europe to support global customers and win business with German automakers.

Planned measures include workforce reductions, centralizing some administrative activities, opportunities to bring work in-house and a review of underperforming operations. Di Tosto said Martinrea expects to complete the bulk of workforce reductions by year-end, although some may extend into 2027. The company has not provided a restructuring cost estimate, and he said the cash impact will likely come next year.

Martinrea’s immediate goal is to break even in Europe for 2026, subject to obtaining expected volume-related recoveries from customers. Management expects the restructuring to improve results in 2027 and beyond, with a longer-term goal of a mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margin in the region.

Cirulis said four completed transactions will generate approximately CAD 107 million in consideration net of transaction costs. They include the sales of stakes in two Chinese plants, an aluminum plant in Brazil and an idled facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky. About CAD 60 million was expected to be collected in 2026 and applied to debt; executives said on the call that the cash had already been received.

Net debt excluding lease liabilities stood at CAD 770 million at quarter-end, down approximately CAD 31 million from the second quarter. Martinrea expects net debt below CAD 700 million and leverage below its 1.5-times target at year-end, while continuing share repurchases.

New business spans data centers and defense

Martinrea announced new awards worth approximately CAD 160 million in annualized sales at mature volumes. That brought awards over the preceding 12 months to about CAD 565 million on the same basis, its highest level of award activity in several years, Di Tosto said.

The latest awards include approximately CAD 95 million in structural components for Ford, Mercedes-Benz and BMW; just under CAD 10 million in propulsion systems work for Stellantis; and approximately CAD 55 million in flexible manufacturing work for customers including Caterpillar and General Dynamics.

The Caterpillar award represents CAD 50 million in annualized sales and is expected to start early next year. Chief Executive Officer Pat D’Eramo said Martinrea will produce large insulated housings that reduce noise from diesel power generators used at data centers. The General Dynamics contract is for armored-vehicle components.

D’Eramo also said a Raytheon purchase order for TruNorth Kaizen’s work improving Tomahawk cruise missile production had increased by CAD 5 million from the previously announced CAD 7 million. Martinrea employees work alongside Raytheon’s team to improve manufacturing processes, he said.

Martinrea sees potential to supply defense companies directly or acquire a supplier in that industry, but D’Eramo said it was not signaling a specific acquisition.

Full-year outlook reaffirmed

Martinrea reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for total sales of CAD 4.5 billion to CAD 4.9 billion, an adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 6%, and free cash flow of CAD 125 million to CAD 175 million, with approximately CAD 300 million in capital spending.

Cirulis said fourth-quarter results typically decline seasonally from the middle of the year and could vary with customer shutdowns, program changeovers, tooling timing and commercial settlements. He said the full-year guidance implies fourth-quarter sales of roughly CAD 1.1 billion to CAD 1.4 billion.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

See Also