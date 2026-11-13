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Deutsche EuroShop raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including FFO guidance to EUR 144 million–EUR 149 million, after stronger rents, tenant payments and lower expected operating costs. Management cautioned that about EUR 10 million of expected extraordinary gains means the upgraded forecast is not a new earnings baseline.

In the first nine months, revenue rose 2.5% to EUR 202.5 million and consolidated profit increased 5.6% to EUR 98.8 million, but FFO fell 4.6% to EUR 103.8 million as interest expenses climbed EUR 9.7 million.

Tenant sales grew 1.9% despite a 1.5% decline in footfall, and occupancy was 95.6%. The company reported EUR 399.3 million in cash, a 40.9% loan-to-value ratio and no larger debt maturities before 2028.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) raised its 2026 earnings outlook after higher rents, tenant settlement payments and one-time gains helped lift revenue and reported profit in the first nine months of the year. Funds from operations declined as financing costs rose.

CEO and CFO Hans-Peter Kneip said the upgraded forecast was largely driven by positive extraordinary effects expected to add about EUR 10 million to earnings. The revised outlook “does not represent a new baseline for the coming financial years,” he cautioned.

Revenue rose 2.5% to EUR 202.5 million in the nine months through September, while earnings before interest and taxes increased 4.3% to EUR 162.1 million. Funds from operations, or FFO, fell 4.6% to EUR 103.8 million.

Higher Financing Costs Weigh on FFO

Kneip said revenue growth was supported by a 1.7% increase in rents and tenant settlement payments that were EUR 1.9 million higher than in the prior-year period. EBIT also benefited from a EUR 4.1 million release of provisions for real estate transfer tax.

That one-time gain was excluded from FFO, which was also affected by higher financing costs. Interest expenses rose by EUR 9.7 million, reflecting the company’s inaugural green bond and higher rates on follow-on financing. FFO per share declined to EUR 1.37 from EUR 1.44.

Consolidated profit increased 5.6% to EUR 98.8 million, helped by higher earnings before tax excluding valuation, an improved valuation result and lower taxes. Earnings per share rose to EUR 1.30 from EUR 1.23.

Full-Year Forecast Raised

The shopping center owner narrowed its revenue forecast toward the upper end of its previous range and raised its expectations for EBIT, earnings before tax excluding valuation, and FFO. Its updated guidance is:

Revenue: EUR 272 million to EUR 277 million, versus EUR 269 million to EUR 277 million previously.

EUR 272 million to EUR 277 million, versus EUR 269 million to EUR 277 million previously. EBIT: EUR 220 million to EUR 225 million, up from EUR 211 million to EUR 219 million.

EUR 220 million to EUR 225 million, up from EUR 211 million to EUR 219 million. EBT excluding valuation: EUR 149 million to EUR 154 million, up from EUR 134 million to EUR 142 million.

EUR 149 million to EUR 154 million, up from EUR 134 million to EUR 142 million. FFO: EUR 144 million to EUR 149 million, up from EUR 134 million to EUR 142 million. Based on the current share count, the new range implies FFO per share of EUR 1.91 to EUR 1.97.

Kneip said operating performance was supported by higher rents and settlement payments, while full-year operating costs were expected to be slightly lower than previously assumed. Higher interest income and the tax provision release also contributed to the improved outlook.

Tenant Sales Rise Despite Lower Footfall

Portfolio footfall fell 1.5% in the first nine months, while tenant sales rose 1.9% on an absolute basis. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 0.5% in German centers and 1.4% outside Germany, producing portfolio-wide growth of 0.7%. Occupancy stood at 95.6%.

In Germany, electronics led sector growth with sales up 8.6%, while food catering rose 3.3%. Sports sales fell 6.3%, services declined 6.2% and fashion textiles slipped 1.4%. Fashion textiles remained the largest sector, accounting for about 26% of tenant sales and 40% of retail space in German centers.

Kneip said German consumers remained cautious, though sentiment had improved moderately and international tenant sales were stronger. The company and its tenants were approaching the Christmas trading period with “cautious optimism,” he said.

Cash and Financing

Deutsche EuroShop held EUR 399.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at Sept. 30, with a loan-to-value ratio of 40.9%, down from 41.3% at the end of 2025. Kneip said financing measures scheduled for this year had been completed and that the company had no larger maturities before 2028.

The average interest rate on financial liabilities was 3.4%, with a weighted average maturity of 4.5 years. The company paid a EUR 1-per-share dividend in June, totaling EUR 75.7 million.

About Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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