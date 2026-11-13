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Teekay Tankers reported Q3 adjusted net income of $176 million and generated $179 million in free cash flow. Fourth-quarter spot bookings averaged $236,000 per day, putting the company on track for record earnings, though some days remain unbooked.

and generated $179 million in free cash flow. Fourth-quarter spot bookings averaged $236,000 per day, putting the company on track for record earnings, though some days remain unbooked. The company ended the quarter with more than $1.4 billion in cash and no debt, while pursuing fleet renewal through newbuilding contracts and vessel acquisitions. It declared its regular $0.25-per-share dividend and expects to consider a special dividend with its February 2027 results.

Management said historically high tanker rates have been supported by strong demand and geopolitical disruptions that lengthen voyages and reduce vessel availability. The outlook also reflects an aging fleet, which could offset some of the impact of new vessel deliveries.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) reported third-quarter net income of $195 million and said it was on track for record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after booking spot tanker rates well above those achieved in the third quarter.

President and CEO Kenneth Hvid said the company’s results reflected its exposure to a strong spot market and operating performance. Teekay Tankers ended the quarter with more than $1.4 billion in cash and no debt, giving it capacity to renew its fleet and pursue acquisitions, he said.

Fourth-Quarter Bookings Point to Record Results

Third-quarter GAAP net income was $5.60 per share, while adjusted net income was $176 million, or $5.04 per share. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2026 was nearly $500 million, roughly matching the company’s record full-year result in 2023, Hvid said.

Teekay Tankers generated approximately $179 million in free cash flow from operations during the third quarter and more than $520 million during the first nine months of the year. Its Suezmax fleet earned average spot rates of $106,400 per day in the third quarter, while its Aframax and LR2 fleet averaged $67,600 per day.

Fourth-quarter bookings have increased substantially. Hvid said the company had secured spot rates of $272,000 per day for its Suezmax fleet, with approximately 63% of spot days booked, and $208,300 per day for its Aframax and LR2 fleet, with approximately 53% of spot days booked.

The company’s weighted average fourth-quarter rate booked to date was $236,000 per day, more than 30 times its free cash flow breakeven rate, Hvid said. The bookings put Teekay Tankers on track for record earnings, although a portion of its fourth-quarter spot days remained unbooked.

Fleet Renewal and Dividend Plans

Since reporting its previous quarterly results, Teekay Tankers has entered contracts for two Chinese-built LR2 vessels and two Korean-built Suezmax tankers, with options for two additional Suezmaxes. The contracted vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2030. Including previously announced orders, the company has six newbuildings scheduled for delivery from mid-2027 through 2030.

The company also acquired a 2020-built MR tanker for approximately $49 million. Hvid said the purchase would help rebuild Teekay Tankers’ operating capability in the product tanker segment and provide flexibility to pursue opportunities, though the company has no stated plan to build a large MR position. Aframax and Suezmax vessels remain core to its business, he said.

Since the start of 2026, Teekay Tankers has sold four vessels for $211 million, recording combined gains of $78 million, and acquired or committed to 10 modern vessels for approximately $716 million, including the six newbuildings.

Hvid said the company is weighing the high sale prices available for older vessels against the cash those ships can generate in the current spot market. Several vessels will reach 20 years of age over the next two to three years, and the company has no current plans to trade them beyond that age. He said he would be surprised if Teekay Tankers did not sell more ships over the next 12 months.

Teekay Tankers declared its regular third-quarter dividend of $0.25 per share. Its board expects to consider a special dividend alongside fourth-quarter and full-year results, expected in February 2027. Hvid said the timing brings forward the company’s usual annual special-dividend consideration from May rather than signaling an additional payout.

Market Outlook Hinges on Trade Disruptions

Hvid attributed record tanker rates to factors including strong refinery margins, resilient oil demand, low product inventories and geopolitical disruptions that have increased transportation requirements. He noted that rates have moderated from their September and October peaks as refining margins eased and supply chains adjusted, though they remained historically high.

Middle East Gulf crude exports have increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers and routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, extending voyages and reducing effective vessel availability, Hvid said. Attacks on ships carrying Saudi crude in the Red Sea have also redirected flows and lengthened voyages, with benefits spilling over from very large crude carriers to mid-sized tankers.

Looking further ahead, Hvid said the mid-sized tanker order book is equivalent to around 25% of the fleet, but an aging fleet could offset some new deliveries. He said 22% of the fleet is already more than 20 years old, with another 20% reaching that age by 2030.

During the question-and-answer session, Director of Research Christian Waldegrave said a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict could make oil transportation more efficient but also increase export volumes and support inventory rebuilding. He said lower oil prices had not yet translated into substantial stock building, while refined-product exports from the Middle East were recovering more slowly than crude exports.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international marine transportation company that owns and operates tankers carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products. Its fleet includes crude-oil vessels such as Aframax and Suezmax tankers, as well as product carriers. The company serves customers in the global energy industry, including oil companies and commodity traders. Its vessels transport petroleum by sea on routes around the world, with employment through a mix of spot voyages and longer-term charter arrangements.

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