Key Points

Interested in M-tron Industries, Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Q3 results improved: Revenue rose 11.1% to $15.7 million, while net income increased to $3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Gross margin edged up to 44.5%.

Revenue rose 11.1% to $15.7 million, while net income increased to $3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Gross margin edged up to 44.5%. Growth outlook remains strong, but order timing may be uneven: Management expects 2026 growth of about 13% and acceleration in 2027, with growth reaching the high teens in 2028. Delayed large defense orders could lower backlog in Q4 before it strengthens in early 2027.

Management expects 2026 growth of about 13% and acceleration in 2027, with growth reaching the high teens in 2028. Delayed large defense orders could lower backlog in Q4 before it strengthens in early 2027. M-tron is investing to meet demand and pursue expansion: The company is adding production capacity and evaluating RF-related acquisitions, including a potential deal it hopes to announce before year-end.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) reported higher third-quarter revenue and profit as demand for aerospace and defense products helped drive shipments. Management said it expects sales growth to accelerate in 2027, while warning that the timing of large defense orders could cause backlog to decline in the fourth quarter.

Revenue rose 11.1% to $15.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $14.2 million a year earlier. CEO Cameron Pforr attributed the increase primarily to growth in aerospace and defense, avionics and space shipments.

Net income was $3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, up from $1.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, a year earlier. Pforr said higher revenue and gross profit contributed to the increase, as did higher interest income from investments and money market mutual funds.

Gross margin edged up to 44.5% from 44.3%, primarily because of product mix. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.6 million from $3.2 million, as higher revenue and gross profit were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses.

Defense Orders and Growth Outlook

M-tron designs and manufactures radio-frequency components and subassemblies used to control signal frequency and timing. Defense-related orders remain the company’s primary revenue driver, although Pforr said other areas also grew during the quarter.

Pforr said radar and electronic warfare systems were key aerospace and defense growth areas, with each growing by more than 100% this year. He also cited strong demand for oven-controlled oscillators used in radar and electronic warfare systems.

Backlog remained strong during the quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio slightly above one, Pforr said. He cautioned that bookings can be uneven and that several large aerospace and defense orders previously expected in the third or fourth quarter of 2026 are now anticipated early in 2027. As a result, he expects backlog to decline somewhat in the fourth quarter before strengthening in the first quarter of 2027.

The CEO said M-tron is bidding on programs with established and newer defense suppliers and expects purchase orders early next year, though the terms remain uncertain. Demand is primarily U.S.-driven, he said, while some existing sales go overseas under foreign military sales arrangements.

Asked about revenue growth, Pforr said year-to-date growth was approximately 13% and that he expected the company to finish 2026 at around that rate. He expects growth to accelerate somewhat in 2027 and, based on current information, reach the high teens in 2028.

Margins and Capacity Investments

Pforr said improvements in production efficiency helped address earlier headwinds associated with scaling relatively new products. He expects gross margin to be in a range of 43% to 46% next year, although hiring and other spending to support increased production could weigh on margins somewhat.

The company is hiring and investing in capacity because backlog exceeds what it can produce in a quarter, Pforr said. Capital expenditures exceeded $4 million this year, or roughly 7% to 8% of revenue, which he described as about twice the level of the past couple of years. The spending included new production lines to meet demand.

M-tron is expanding capacity at its Orlando plant and expects the location to be sufficient for roughly the next year. Depending on the size and timing of potential orders, a new facility in Orlando or elsewhere in the U.S. could be needed to meet demand in 2029 and 2030, Pforr said.

Acquisition Plans

M-tron is pursuing a transaction involving an RF product and is trying to announce a deal before year-end, Pforr said. He said the company has also added corporate development staff and is evaluating other RF businesses and potential corporate spin-outs, including some focused on broader systems.

Pforr said the company’s inorganic growth strategy includes acting as a holding company, serving as a vehicle for larger corporate carve-outs or reverse mergers, and operating as an investment platform.

About M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

M-tron Industries designs and manufactures electronic components used to control frequency and filter radio-frequency signals. Its products include crystal and surface acoustic wave filters, crystal oscillators, and related frequency-control and RF components. The company's components are used in applications where precise signal performance is important, including aerospace and defense systems, space and satellite communications, telecommunications, and industrial equipment. M-tron Industries serves customers whose products require components designed for demanding operating conditions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Featured Articles