CryoPort Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

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CryoPort raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $197 million–$199 million after third-quarter revenue grew 14% to $50.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, the company’s second consecutive positive quarter.

after third-quarter revenue grew 14% to $50.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, the company’s second consecutive positive quarter. Growth was led by Life Sciences Services, up 18% , while Life Sciences Products revenue rose 8%. Commercial cell and gene therapy clients accounted for 20% of total revenue, and clinical plus commercial activity accounted for about 47%.

, while Life Sciences Products revenue rose 8%. Commercial cell and gene therapy clients accounted for 20% of total revenue, and clinical plus commercial activity accounted for about 47%. CryoPort supported 23 commercial therapies and a record 788 clinical trials at quarter-end; it expects two potential therapy approvals in Q4, though four anticipated 2026 applications have shifted to 2027. The company also expects its global supply-chain center buildout to be substantially complete in 2027.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook after reporting third-quarter revenue growth of 14%, supported by demand for its cell and gene therapy services and cryogenic products.

The company reported revenue of $50.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, of $1.1 million. It was CryoPort’s second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and an improvement of $1.8 million from a year earlier, President and CEO Jerrell Shelton said.

CryoPort now expects 2026 revenue of $197 million to $199 million. CFO and Treasurer Robert Stefanovich said the midpoint implies approximately 12% annual growth and that the forecast leaves room for potential upside. The company’s figures refer to continuing operations; CRYOPDP is presented as a discontinued operation following its sale to DHL Group in June 2025.

Services and Products Support Growth

Life Sciences Services revenue rose 18% in the third quarter and accounted for 57% of company revenue, Shelton said. Revenue from commercial cell and gene therapy clients increased 20%, while Life Sciences Products revenue grew 8%.

Shelton attributed product growth in part to demand from animal health customers and increasing demand for MVE Biological Solutions’ Fusion line of cryogenic freezers. During the question-and-answer session, he said animal health demand had been strong globally, particularly for bovine reproduction. He also described that market as cyclical.

Stefanovich said commercial cell and gene therapy revenue accounted for 20% of total company revenue. Including clinical trial cell and gene therapy revenue, the figure was approximately 47%.

Asked about CryoPort’s China operations, Stefanovich said China typically represents 3% to 4% of total revenue. He said the MVE market there had stabilized, although the company did not see significant growth. Shelton said the China operation supplies components to other facilities and makes products for both domestic and export markets.

Therapy Pipeline and Guidance

CryoPort ended the quarter supporting 23 commercial therapies and a record 788 clinical trials, including 99 in phase III, Shelton said. The commercial total included Replimune’s TUDRIQEV, which received accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for adults with unresectable advanced cutaneous melanoma.

For the rest of 2026, Shelton said the company expects five possible regulatory application filings, two potential new therapy approvals and one additional supplemental approval for geographic expansion. Both potential new therapy approvals have FDA decision dates in the fourth quarter, he said.

Thomas Heinzen, vice president of corporate development and investor relations, said four applications CryoPort had previously expected in 2026 had shifted into 2027. He identified Arcellx and Capricor as the companies with upcoming FDA decision dates, one in November and the other in December.

Stefanovich said new approvals were not reflected as a revenue stream in fourth-quarter guidance because launches typically take time to ramp. Instead, the outlook is based on existing clients and the growth experienced during the first three quarters. Shelton said the fourth-quarter outlook was services-driven and described the guidance as conservative in light of external uncertainty.

Expansion and Profitability Plans

CryoPort expects the buildout of its global supply chain centers to be substantially complete in 2027, with additional BioServices capabilities in Paris and Santa Ana, California, Stefanovich said. Both sites already provide BioLogistics services.

While the added capabilities could initially affect margins at those facilities, Stefanovich said growth elsewhere in the organization would offset that impact. He also reiterated long-term goals of a 55% gross margin and a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin, with further adjusted EBITDA margin expansion expected in 2027 and beyond.

Stefanovich said BioStorage and BioServices had grown more than 20% year over year in recent quarters and that he expected the business to remain a double-digit grower. Chief Scientific Officer Mark Sawicki said sterile kitting operations launched in Belgium in the first quarter and are expected to come online in Houston next year.

Sawicki also said CryoPort’s IntegriCell cryopreservation service remains in its early stages but has multiple clients contributing patient volume in Houston and Belgium. The company plans to add IntegriCell activities at its Morris Plains location next year in response to clients seeking additional sites.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. The company supports the transportation, storage and management of biological materials, including cell and gene therapies, vaccines, biologics, reproductive materials and other temperature-sensitive products.

Its offerings include cryogenic and refrigerated shipping containers, biological material storage, transportation logistics, shipment monitoring and related supply chain management services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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