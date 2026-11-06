Kura Sushi USA Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

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Sales increased, but traffic weakness hurt comparable sales: Q4 revenue rose to $88.9 million from $79.4 million, while comparable sales fell 5.7% as traffic dropped 11.5%. Kura reported a $0.3 million net loss, compared with $2.3 million in net income a year earlier.

Q4 revenue rose to $88.9 million from $79.4 million, while comparable sales fell 5.7% as traffic dropped 11.5%. Kura reported a $0.3 million net loss, compared with $2.3 million in net income a year earlier. Kura plans value meals to attract customers: After a pilot of $9.99 and $11.99 meals, the company plans a larger test and expects a systemwide launch in fiscal Q2, targeting weekday lunch traffic while keeping food costs in line.

After a pilot of $9.99 and $11.99 meals, the company plans a larger test and expects a systemwide launch in fiscal Q2, targeting weekday lunch traffic while keeping food costs in line. Fiscal 2027 outlook calls for continued expansion: Kura forecast $376 million to $381 million in sales and plans to open 17 restaurants. It had $65.6 million in cash and investments with no debt, and aims to become self-funding by 2031.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported higher sales but a net loss for its fiscal fourth quarter as a sharp decline in customer traffic weighed on comparable restaurant sales. The company plans to introduce value-focused meals and hold prices steady as it works toward becoming self-funding by 2031.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to $88.9 million from $79.4 million a year earlier, while comparable restaurant sales fell 5.7%. Traffic declined 11.5%, partly offset by a 5.8% increase from price and mix. Effective pricing was 4.2% for the quarter.

President and CEO Hajime Jimmy Uba said fourth-quarter traffic fell short of the company’s expectations. Comparable sales were down 3.1% in the fiscal first quarter to date, though Benjamin Porten, senior vice president of investor relations and system development, said the improvement came from mix rather than a recovery in traffic.

Value Meals Target Weekday Lunch Traffic

Porten said fourth-quarter traffic pressure was broad-based geographically but concentrated during weekday lunches. An August consumer study showed that value was a priority for customers, he said, noting that the company’s average check of $29 was relatively high for lunch.

Kura tested $9.99 and $11.99 meal options during a three-day pilot in October. The meals accounted for 5% of sales mix, with no decline in average check size during the test, Porten said. The company plans a larger test and expects a systemwide launch in the fiscal second quarter, with adjustments intended to make the offerings neutral to food costs as a percentage of sales.

The company is also developing off-premises value bundles and plans paid advertising to support the offerings. Porten said the goal is to attract first-time guests as well as existing customers.

Uba said Kura chose not to replace a 3.5% price increase that rolled off at the beginning of November. Porten said early November mix had largely made up for the expiring price increase, although only a few days had passed.

Kura also plans eight intellectual-property collaborations in fiscal 2027, up from seven the prior year. Its Yoshi campaign runs through November and December, followed by Hatsune Miku in January and Godzilla in February and March. Porten said some fourth-quarter collaborations did not meet expectations.

Margins and Earnings

Food and beverage costs rose to 29.7% of sales from 28.4% a year earlier, largely because of tariffs on imported ingredients. Labor costs improved to 30.4% of sales from 31.1%, reflecting operational efficiencies and pricing, partly offset by wage inflation.

Uba said tariffs increased cost of goods sold and other costs by 180 basis points for fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year. Full-year labor costs improved by 190 basis points as a percentage of sales, nearly twice the company’s 100-basis-point goal.

The company posted a fourth-quarter operating loss of $0.6 million, including $1.2 million in impairment and asset disposal costs, compared with operating income of $1.5 million a year earlier. Net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, versus net income of $2.3 million, or $0.18 per share.

Adjusted net income was $0.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, down from $2.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $7.7 million from $7.4 million, while restaurant-level operating profit margin declined to 19.1% from 19.8%.

Expansion and 2027 Outlook

For fiscal 2027, Kura forecast sales of $376 million to $381 million and plans to open 17 restaurants. It expects average net capital expenditures of approximately $2.6 million per unit, general and administrative expenses of about 11.5% of sales and restaurant-level operating profit margin of approximately 19%.

Porten said the high end of the sales forecast assumes flat to slightly positive comparable sales, while the low end assumes slightly negative comparable sales. Openings are expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year: four in the first quarter, two in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth.

Kura opened four restaurants during the fourth quarter and three more after quarter-end. At the end of the fiscal year, it held $65.6 million in cash and investments and had no debt.

Uba said the company expects to generate positive free cash flow and become self-funding by 2031. That goal depends on returning to its historical 20% restaurant-level operating profit margin and shifting from a percentage-based growth strategy to a unit-based approach that increases the number of annual openings.

Porten said the growth adjustment was not driven by concerns about recent restaurant economics. He said the plan assumes no tariff relief and is intended to extend the company’s cash runway without another capital raise.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States under the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar brand. Its restaurants feature a conveyor-belt dining format in which customers select dishes as they pass by, along with touchscreen ordering and automated systems designed to support restaurant operations.

The company's menu includes a variety of sushi and other Japanese dishes, including nigiri, rolls, sashimi, appetizers, desserts and beverages. Kura Sushi USA also incorporates interactive elements into the dining experience, such as its Bikkura-Pon reward system, which offers customers games and prizes based on returned plates.

Founded in 2008, Kura Sushi USA is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is affiliated with Kura Sushi, Inc, a Japanese restaurant company.

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