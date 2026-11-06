BlackLine Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

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BlackLine lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $759.5 million–$761.5 million, citing longer customer decision cycles and slower professional services growth; Q3 revenue rose 8.5% to $193.4 million, at the low end of guidance.

to $759.5 million–$761.5 million, citing longer customer decision cycles and slower professional services growth; Q3 revenue rose 8.5% to $193.4 million, at the low end of guidance. Profitability and cash flow improved despite slower growth: non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 25.9%, adjusted EPS increased to $0.64, and free cash flow reached $58 million.

Customers are taking more time to approve purchases and adopt AI for finance work, delaying deals and limiting agentic AI revenue. BlackLine expects those products to contribute more meaningfully around mid-to-late 2027.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) lowered its full-year revenue outlook after longer customer decision cycles and slower professional services growth weighed on its third-quarter results, even as the accounting software company reported higher profitability and cash flow.

Third-quarter revenue rose 8.5% to $193.4 million, at the low end of the company’s guidance range. Subscription revenue grew 9%, while professional services revenue increased 2%. Chief Financial Officer Patrick Villanova said several seven-figure opportunities that had cleared customer approvals did not close as expected after a soft September.

For 2026, BlackLine now expects revenue of $759.5 million to $761.5 million, representing growth of 8.4% to 8.7%. Villanova said nearly half of the reduction at the midpoint of its outlook related to professional services. He did not specify the previous guidance range on the call.

Chief Executive Officer Owen Ryan said customers are taking longer to evaluate purchases and implement governance for artificial intelligence, but he characterized the slowdown as a matter of timing rather than a loss of demand. The company’s revised outlook assumes no recovery in close rates during the fourth quarter.

Margins Rise Despite Slower Growth

BlackLine’s non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 25.9% from 21.4% a year earlier, exceeding the top end of its guidance range. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.64 from $0.51, while free cash flow was $58 million, or 30% of revenue.

Annual recurring revenue increased 7% to $735 million. Remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future revenue, grew 14% to approximately $1.1 billion. Current remaining performance obligations, which BlackLine expects to recognize over the next 12 months, rose 10%.

Dollar-based net revenue retention was 103.5%, reflecting platform migrations and cross-selling offset by lower user additions. The overall revenue renewal rate was 90.5%, while the enterprise renewal rate exceeded 95%. Villanova said a settlement with a distressed customer reduced the overall renewal rate by more than one percentage point.

The company ended the quarter with 4,316 customers and had 98 customers generating more than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, an increase of 18%.

AI Adoption and Deal Timing Weigh on Outlook

Villanova said customers are prioritizing cybersecurity and infrastructure spending, while a more cautious economic environment has brought additional approvals and tougher contract terms. Some decisions that previously slipped by a few weeks are now extending into the following quarter.

Ryan cited several large opportunities that remain in progress, including a high-seven-figure annual contract value deal with a top 10 global revenue company. He said BlackLine expects final approval this year and a planned start in January, although the pursuit has already taken two and a half years. The company also expects a federal agency award previously anticipated by September 30 to come by year-end.

Revenue from BlackLine’s agentic AI products has been below expectations. Ryan said customers want more time to test the technology and establish controls before relying on it for accounting and finance work.

“They are just really being very cautious because they cannot be wrong,” Ryan said. He added that the company currently expects agentic consumption revenue to become more meaningful around the middle to end of 2027, rather than in the first half of the year.

BlackLine plans to make its Finance Control Console generally available in two weeks. The product is intended to govern AI agents, monitor their activity and maintain an audit trail. Ryan said approximately 3,400 customers had enabled BlackLine’s embedded generative AI, and about 2,500 used it during the third quarter.

Platform Conversion and SAP Partnership

Platform subscriptions accounted for 23% of eligible annual recurring revenue, up from 17% in the prior quarter. BlackLine remains confident it will exceed its 25% year-end target, Villanova said. The measure excludes the SAP SolEx channel.

Villanova said customers converting to platform pricing have generally generated an uplift of 10% to 40%, depending on their characteristics. BlackLine has received approval to add platform pricing through SolEx, while its agentic AI products are being evaluated for SAP premium qualification. Ryan said he expects that qualification around the first few weeks of February.

Some joint customers have paused decisions while seeking clarity on how SAP’s AI capabilities and BlackLine’s Verity agents work together, Villanova said. Ryan expects the partnership to provide a tailwind in 2027 once the products can be sold together through the channel.

Asked whether platform pricing and agentic AI could still contribute at least two percentage points of incremental growth in 2027, Villanova said BlackLine was still evaluating the target. Platform-related uplift alone should get the company very close, he said.

Fourth-Quarter Guidance and Investments

For the fourth quarter, BlackLine forecasts revenue of $195 million to $197 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8% to 26.9%, and adjusted earnings of $0.67 to $0.68 per share. The company expects full-year free cash flow to grow approximately 20% and plans to use roughly all of it for share repurchases.

Villanova said services growth has slowed partly because BlackLine is dedicating more staff to nonbillable customer adoption work. Larger implementations are also increasingly led by systems integrators, leaving BlackLine with a smaller share of services revenue.

In September, BlackLine acquired NetNow for approximately $20 million to expand its Invoice-to-Cash offering. Villanova said the acquisition’s revenue contribution in the quarter and for the year was insignificant.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based financial operations and accounting automation software for businesses. Its platform is designed to help accounting and finance teams manage, standardize and automate processes that traditionally rely on spreadsheets, manual data entry and disconnected systems.

The company's products support financial close and consolidation, account reconciliations, transaction matching, intercompany accounting, accounts receivable automation and invoice-to-cash workflows.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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