ICU Medical Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

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Revenue and earnings grew: Third-quarter revenue rose 4% to $556 million, while adjusted EPS increased to $2.44 from $2.03 a year earlier. ICU Medical expects full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA to land toward the high end of its existing guidance.

Third-quarter revenue rose 4% to $556 million, while adjusted EPS increased to $2.44 from $2.03 a year earlier. ICU Medical expects full-year adjusted EPS and EBITDA to land toward the high end of its existing guidance. Infusion products offset logistics-related weakness: Infusion Systems revenue grew 11% and Consumables revenue rose 5%, both reaching quarterly records. Vital Care revenue fell 12% as the Smiths Medical distribution-network consolidation disrupted shipments, with most challenges expected to ease in the fourth quarter.

Infusion Systems revenue grew 11% and Consumables revenue rose 5%, both reaching quarterly records. Vital Care revenue fell 12% as the Smiths Medical distribution-network consolidation disrupted shipments, with most challenges expected to ease in the fourth quarter. Margins and cash flow improved: Adjusted gross margin reached about 42%, and the company generated $83 million in third-quarter free cash flow and repaid $80 million of debt. It ended the quarter with $1.16 billion in debt and lowered its capital-spending forecast to $75 million.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) reported third-quarter revenue of $556 million and said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to finish toward the high end of its existing guidance, as growth in infusion products and improved margins offset a decline in Vital Care.

Revenue rose 4% on a reported basis and 5% organically. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.44 from $2.03 a year earlier, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 8% to $114 million.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Vivek Jain said demand and utilization remained stable during the quarter. Consolidation of the company’s legacy Smiths Medical distribution network caused shipping difficulties, particularly internationally, but did not change overall revenue expectations, he said.

Infusion products drive growth

Consumables revenue grew 5% on a reported basis to a quarterly record. Jain attributed the increase to infusion therapy and oncology products, citing patient census, market share gains and the company’s decision to prioritize those products during the logistics transition. He said the business remains on track for mid-single-digit growth in 2026.

Infusion Systems revenue increased 11% on both a reported and organic basis, also reaching a quarterly record. Jain said large-volume pumps were a major driver, supported by competitive wins, initial customer replacements and strong use of dedicated pump sets. That growth offset declining revenue from an original equipment manufacturer wind-down.

Some Infusion Systems volume scheduled for early 2027 is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter instead, Jain said. The company now expects at least high-single-digit growth for the business in 2026. He said the broader pump replacement cycle remains a 2027-through-2029 opportunity.

Vital Care revenue fell 12% on a reported basis and 10% organically, largely because of the logistics consolidation. Jain said the company prioritized Infusion Systems products and then Consumables when it could not move enough volume through the combined network. He expects most of the logistics challenges to be resolved in the fourth quarter, although Vital Care’s full-year decline will be larger than previously anticipated.

Margins expand as debt falls

Adjusted gross margin was about 42%, up approximately one percentage point from the second quarter. Chief Financial Officer Brian Bonnell attributed the improvement to integration synergies and a favorable mix, with higher-margin Consumables and Infusion Systems growing faster than certain Vital Care lines.

Bonnell said the company remains focused on reaching a 43% adjusted gross margin as it exits 2027 and does not want to accelerate that target. Potential Section 232 tariffs could be more difficult to offset, depending on their outcome, he said.

ICU Medical recorded $8 million in tariff expense during the quarter and received $11 million in International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariff refunds. The refunds were excluded from adjusted income statement results but included in free cash flow. Bonnell said the company has received $31 million in refunds to date and does not expect significant additional refunds.

Third-quarter free cash flow was $83 million, including the tariff refunds, and the company repaid $80 million of debt. It ended the quarter with $1.16 billion in debt, $302 million in cash and net leverage of two times. Jain said ICU Medical expects to continue paying down debt in the fourth quarter and will evaluate capital allocation choices in the new year.

Outlook and product development

ICU Medical maintained its 2026 guidance ranges of $415 million to $435 million in adjusted EBITDA and $8.60 to $9 in adjusted earnings per share, but said it expects to finish toward the higher end of both ranges. It lowered its capital spending forecast to $75 million from $85 million because of lighter spending through the first nine months.

Year-to-date free cash flow of $173 million exceeded the company’s original full-year target of $150 million, helped by tariff refunds, lower capital spending and higher earnings. Bonnell cautioned that fourth-quarter free cash flow would not be as strong as the third quarter’s because capital spending is expected to increase and material tariff refunds are not anticipated.

On product development, Jain said ICU Medical plans to file a revised 510(k) submission for its Medfusion 5000 syringe pump in the next few weeks after additional verification testing. The company prioritized that pump over its ambulatory submission, which he said would follow a couple of months behind.

Jain also said the company received Canadian approvals for the Medfusion 5000 and the latest CADD versions, along with European authorization for its Plum Duo and Plum Solo large-volume pumps. The Otsuka ICU Medical joint venture broke ground during the quarter on a new IV Solutions factory, he said.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures and sells medical devices and systems used in infusion therapy, critical care and oncology. Its products are designed to support the delivery of fluids, medications and nutrition while helping healthcare providers improve safety and efficiency in clinical settings.

The company's portfolio includes infusion pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated administration sets, needle-free connectors, intravenous solutions and other infusion consumables. ICU Medical also offers products for critical care monitoring and vascular access, as well as closed-system transfer devices and related technologies used in the preparation and administration of hazardous drugs.

Founded in 1984, ICU Medical has expanded through internal development and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Hospira's infusion systems business in 2017 and Smiths Medical in 2022.

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