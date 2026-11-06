Veeva Systems Sticks to $6 Billion Revenue Goal as AI Expands Its Market Opportunity

Key Points

Interested in Veeva Systems Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Veeva remains on track for a $6 billion revenue run rate by 2030 , while its estimated addressable market has grown to $30 billion, largely due to life sciences AI opportunities. The target is based on existing products and excludes potential contributions from newer AI and Aspen businesses.

, while its estimated addressable market has grown to $30 billion, largely due to life sciences AI opportunities. The target is based on existing products and excludes potential contributions from newer AI and Aspen businesses. Veeva is developing Vault AI and Falcon agents for different customer workflows. Falcon is still in early deployment, but the company says it has six- and seven-figure deals in its pipeline and expects the products to begin contributing revenue next year.

Growth opportunities also include migrating customers to Vault CRM and selling clinical products through CROs, a market Veeva estimates at more than $1 billion. The company said it expects to meet or exceed its prior guidance across all metrics for the recently completed third quarter.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) said it remains on track to reach a $6 billion revenue run rate by calendar 2030, as the life sciences software provider expands its artificial intelligence offerings and pursues more business from clinical research organizations.

At its Nov. 5 investor day, CEO Peter Gassner said Veeva now estimates its total addressable market at $30 billion, up from $20 billion a year earlier, largely because of opportunities in industry-specific AI. The company ended its second quarter at a roughly $3.7 billion revenue run rate, CFO Brian Van Wagener said.

Van Wagener said the 2030 goal was built from the company’s existing products and does not depend on its newer Falcon or Vault AI offerings, or its Aspen customer relationship management business outside life sciences. The company has not set financial targets for those businesses.

AI Products Target Different Workflows

Veeva is developing two principal AI offerings. Vault AI helps customers use its Vault applications and is available as an optional service priced at 10% of the applicable Vault subscription fee, with unlimited use. Falcon agents are designed to perform work for customers and carry separate annual license fees based on their capabilities and customer size.

Gassner said Falcon is at an early stage, with a few customers live in certain areas. One agent helps with medical, legal and regulatory reviews of commercial materials; another is being developed to organize, tag and check clinical trial documents.

“We have to make these things work first,” Gassner said, adding that the immediate focus is on customer success with early adopters rather than revenue.

Gassner said Veeva has six- and seven-figure Falcon deals in its pipeline and expects the products to contribute revenue next year, but declined to size that contribution. For a top 10 biopharma company, a clinical intake agent could command a seven-figure annual subscription, compared with about $100,000 for a very small biotech, he said.

Joanne Byrne, Roche’s head of global regulatory operations, said the drugmaker became an early Falcon adopter partly to assess whether Veeva could integrate AI into the Vault systems where much of its data and documents reside. She said Roche’s initial use case involves streamlining a manual process for handling health authority questions and answers.

CRM Migration and Clinical Opportunity

Gassner said Veeva is about halfway through moving customers from its Salesforce-based Veeva CRM to Vault CRM, which runs on Veeva’s own platform. More than 200 customers are live on Vault CRM, including five of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies, while 14 of the top 20 have selected it, he said. Veeva does not expect to complete all migrations until the end of 2029.

The company also sees an opportunity to sell clinical data products through contract research organizations, or CROs, that run trials for sponsors. Gassner estimated that portion of the market at more than $1 billion and said Veeva is hiring a dedicated team to pursue it. The opportunity was already included in Veeva’s market estimate but had not been a major focus, he said.

Gassner pointed to a recent agreement with IQVIA to use Veeva’s clinical operations suite. He said the initial priority is moving IQVIA’s core clinical operations applications live for all new studies within seven months.

Financial Outlook and Investment

Van Wagener said Veeva expects to meet or exceed its prior guidance on all metrics for the recently completed third quarter. The company plans to report full results and updated fiscal 2027 guidance on Dec. 3.

Its existing fiscal 2027 guidance calls for $1.64 billion in non-GAAP operating income, implying a margin of about 44%, and more than $600 million in services revenue. Van Wagener said Veeva’s 35% operating margin floor should be viewed as a floor rather than a target.

Veeva expects Development Cloud to account for about 40% of revenue and Quality Cloud about 20% by 2030. It plans to report Quality Cloud separately from Development Cloud beginning with fiscal 2028 results.

Outside life sciences, Veeva is developing Aspen, an enterprise CRM platform and application. Gassner said the company is working with a few early customers and plans to use Aspen internally next year. As with Falcon, he said the near-term emphasis is on refining the product rather than sales or revenue.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc is a cloud software company that develops technology for the life sciences industry. Its customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other healthcare companies that use Veeva's applications to manage commercial, clinical, regulatory, quality and operational processes.

The company's Veeva Vault platform provides cloud applications for areas such as clinical data management, electronic trial management, regulatory information, quality management, safety and content management.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Featured Articles