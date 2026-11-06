Box Unveils AI Agent Tools and NVIDIA Partnership at BoxWorks 2026

Key Points

Interested in Box, Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Box introduced AI tools —Context Retrieval to give agents permission-aware access to relevant company information, and Box Architect to build and eventually optimize workflows. Both are slated for the Enterprise Advanced plan.

—Context Retrieval to give agents permission-aware access to relevant company information, and Box Architect to build and eventually optimize workflows. Both are slated for the Enterprise Advanced plan. Box partnered with NVIDIA to add Nemotron retrieval models to Context Retrieval and make NVIDIA’s open-weight models available to Box Agents. Box said its retrieval tool improved benchmark accuracy by more than 20%, cut token use by about 90% and delivered answers four times faster, though it did not specify the comparison.

to add Nemotron retrieval models to Context Retrieval and make NVIDIA’s open-weight models available to Box Agents. Box said its retrieval tool improved benchmark accuracy by more than 20%, cut token use by about 90% and delivered answers four times faster, though it did not specify the comparison. New offerings also include industry-specific products for banking, government and media, plus expanded AI-agent safeguards, threat detection and records-management tools. Box provided no financial updates at the briefing.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) unveiled new artificial intelligence and security tools at its BoxWorks 2026 investor product briefing, outlining a strategy to help companies connect AI agents with their documents and automate content-heavy workflows.

The announcements included Box Context Retrieval, designed to help agents find relevant information in company files, and Box Architect, an autonomous system intended to build and eventually optimize workflows. CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Levie said both products will be included in Box’s Enterprise Advanced plan, as the company seeks to encourage customers to upgrade.

“A lot of our most advanced agentic work, a lot of our most advanced security work, especially dealing with agents and Box Context Retrieval to prepare data for agents, they really kind of logically make sense to be packaged in the Enterprise Advanced plan,” Levie said.

Box did not provide financial updates during the briefing. Vice President of Investor Relations Cynthia Hiponia said executives would not address financial questions at the event.

Retrieval Tool and NVIDIA Models

Box Context Retrieval is intended to give AI agents access to relevant, up-to-date information while respecting existing permissions. Chief Technology Officer Ben Kus said the tool processes different file formats, creates text indexes and vector embeddings, and updates those indexes as files change.

The product combines traditional keyword-based search with semantic search, which seeks to understand meaning and intent. It can retrieve relevant sections within documents, rather than requiring an agent to process an entire file, Kus said.

In Box’s recall benchmarks, the tool improved accuracy by more than 20%, reduced token consumption by approximately 90% and enabled agents to deliver answers four times faster, according to Kus. He did not specify the comparison used for those figures during the briefing.

Box also announced a partnership with NVIDIA to incorporate Nemotron retrieval models into Context Retrieval and make NVIDIA’s open-weight Nemotron models available to Box Agents. Levie said the retrieval product was intended to complement other systems rather than compete directly with them, providing an option for customers that do not want to build and maintain their own retrieval infrastructure.

Architect and Industry Offerings

Box Architect is designed to use a customer’s business goals and content to propose and build workflows using tools such as Box Automate, Box Apps and Box Extract. Kelash Kumar, vice president of product management for intelligent workflow automation, said the system is also intended to identify bottlenecks and refine processes over time.

Levie described Architect as a layer above workflow platforms, comparing its intended role to that of a technical consultant or a Box forward-deployed engineer. He said the company is initially introducing the building phase, with broader capabilities coming in the months ahead.

Box also launched Box for Industries, with offerings for banking, the public sector, and media and entertainment. Kumar said the products combine industry-specific workflows, metadata templates, certifications and functionality. Examples discussed included client onboarding for banks and case files, grants and benefits processing for government agencies.

Security and Content Governance

The company announced additional protections for AI agents, including classification-based access policies, guardrails governing actions such as external sharing, activity-threshold alerts, and agent session governance and audit trails.

Manoj Asnani, vice president of product management for AI security, privacy, compliance and governance products, said Box is also expanding threat detection and introducing adaptive responses. Depending on the risk, those responses can prompt stronger verification, restrict downloads or end a session.

Box announced Box Records for identifying, retaining and managing official records, along with Box Automated Archive, which will use rules based on business events to archive content across an organization.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc (NYSE:BOX) provides cloud-based content management and collaboration solutions for businesses and other organizations. Its platform, known as the Box Content Cloud, enables customers to securely store, organize, access and share files from connected devices while supporting collaboration across teams and locations.

The company's offerings include cloud content storage and collaboration tools, workflow automation, document and content management, electronic signatures through Box Sign, and security, compliance and governance capabilities.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

See Also