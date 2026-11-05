Oxford Lane Capital Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

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Oxford Lane’s results weakened: NAV fell to $9.95 per share from $10.74, while core net investment income declined to $66.4 million from $93.4 million. The quarter also included $43.8 million of unrealized depreciation and $22.6 million in net realized losses.

NAV fell to $9.95 per share from $10.74, while core net investment income declined to $66.4 million from $93.4 million. The quarter also included $43.8 million of unrealized depreciation and $22.6 million in net realized losses. CLO equity cash flows remain under pressure from tight loan spreads and weak market sentiment, despite a modest improvement in loan prices and a lower reported default rate. The company’s CLO equity cash distribution yield fell to 12.4% from 16.3%.

from tight loan spreads and weak market sentiment, despite a modest improvement in loan prices and a lower reported default rate. The company’s CLO equity cash distribution yield fell to 12.4% from 16.3%. Management sees opportunities to buy CLO equity at depressed secondary-market prices and said it is pursuing resets and refinancings to lower funding costs. The board declared monthly distributions of $0.10 per share for January through March 2027.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) reported a decline in net asset value and investment income for its second fiscal quarter, as management pointed to pressure on collateralized loan obligation equity from tight loan spreads and weak market sentiment.

Net asset value stood at $9.95 per share on September 30, down from $10.74 at the end of the prior quarter, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen said. The company recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $18.5 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter.

During the earnings call, Cohen said CLO equity had been trading at depressed levels for more than 18 months. He maintained that Oxford Lane had constructed an effective portfolio but acknowledged that market conditions had substantially affected it.

Investment Income and Portfolio Yields Decline

GAAP total investment income was approximately $82.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, a decrease of about $4.8 million from the preceding quarter. That included approximately $78.8 million from CLO equity and warehouse investments and $3.4 million from CLO debt investments and other income.

GAAP net investment income fell to approximately $47.8 million, or $0.49 per share, from $50.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in the June quarter. Core net investment income, a non-GAAP measure, declined to approximately $66.4 million, or $0.68 per share, from $93.4 million, or $0.95 per share.

Oxford Lane recorded approximately $43.8 million in unrealized depreciation on investments and $22.6 million in net realized losses during the quarter.

The weighted average effective yield on its CLO equity investments at current cost declined to 10.5% from 11.1% at June 30. The weighted average cash distribution yield at current cost fell to 12.4% from 16.3%. Cohen cautioned that those metrics did not necessarily represent total return to shareholders.

The company made approximately $18.7 million in additional CLO investments during the quarter and received approximately $31.2 million from sales and repayments. At September 30, it held approximately $7.5 million in newly issued or acquired CLO equity investments that had not yet made initial distributions to Oxford Lane.

Loan Market Improves as CLO Cash Flows Face Pressure

Managing Director Joe Kupka said U.S. loan market performance improved from the prior quarter. The U.S. Loan Price Index rose to 95.32% at September 30 from 94.96% at June 30, contributing to an approximately five-point increase in median U.S. CLO equity net asset values.

However, median weighted average spreads across loan pools in CLO portfolios narrowed to 300 basis points from 302 basis points in the prior quarter. Kupka said accumulated spread compression had weighed on cash flows. Citing Barclays, he said broadly syndicated loan CLO equity payments in 2026 had been the lowest since the global financial crisis.

The loan index’s trailing 12-month default rate by principal amount fell to 0.55% from 0.97% at the end of June. Kupka noted that out-of-court restructurings, exchanges and subpar buybacks remained elevated and were not captured in that rate.

Oxford Lane traded nearly $50 million in CLO equity during the quarter, Kupka said. The company also led or participated in resets and refinancings intended to lower funding costs, extending the weighted average reinvestment period of its CLO equity portfolio to January 2030 from November 2029.

Management Sees Secondary-Market Opportunities

Lucid Capital Markets analyst Erik Zwick said during the question-and-answer session that Oxford Lane’s net asset value had fallen 49% over the past six quarters and its quarterly distribution rate had been reduced by about 78%. He asked whether management could have navigated the environment differently and what it would take to recover from the declines.

Cohen said the company was seeing “interesting and even compelling opportunities” in the CLO secondary market, where weak demand for CLO equity had contributed to lower transaction prices. He said Oxford Lane was buying at prices it considered compelling, with the hope of generating long-term total returns from depressed levels.

Cohen also said tight syndicated corporate loan spreads reduce the embedded arbitrage in CLO equity. He identified a broader turn in sentiment, along with fund flows and supply-and-demand factors, as additional pressures on the market.

Distributions and Financing

On October 22, Oxford Lane’s board declared monthly common stock distributions of $0.10 per share for each of January, February and March 2027.

The company redeemed $30 million of its 5.00% notes due 2027 on October 2 and plans to redeem the remaining $40 million on December 4. It also issued an additional 1.6 million shares of its 8.25% Series 2031 Term Preferred Stock on October 23, with an aggregate liquidation preference of $40 million.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC) is a closed-end management investment company focused primarily on investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). CLOs are structured credit vehicles that typically hold portfolios of senior secured corporate loans and issue multiple classes of debt and equity securities with different levels of risk and return.

The company invests mainly in CLO equity and subordinated debt tranches, as well as selected senior secured loan and other corporate credit investments.

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