What Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Said on Its Q3 Earnings Call

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QTORIN rapamycin received FDA Priority Review for microcystic lymphatic malformations, with a target decision date of February 28, 2027. Palvella is preparing for a potential U.S. launch, though approval is not guaranteed.

for microcystic lymphatic malformations, with a target decision date of February 28, 2027. Palvella is preparing for a potential U.S. launch, though approval is not guaranteed. Palvella estimates more than 30,000 diagnosed U.S. patients and sees potential peak annual sales above $1 billion for the treatment. The company plans a roughly 70-person commercial and medical affairs team, while cautioning that coverage and adoption could make early revenue gradual.

Third-quarter net loss widened to $24.6 million, and cash, equivalents and short-term investments totaled $236.7 million. Palvella expects higher investment in the fourth quarter and says its cash should fund operations deep into a potential commercial launch.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) is preparing for a potential U.S. launch of QTORIN rapamycin after the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations and granted it Priority Review.

The FDA set a target action date of February 28, 2027, executives said on the company’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Approval would be required before the company could market the topical treatment. Palvella said there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the condition, a rare genetic disease that can cause leaking, bleeding, infections and functional impairment.

Founder and CEO Wes Kaupinen said Palvella aims to establish QTORIN rapamycin as a first-line treatment if approved. He estimated that the indication could eventually generate more than $1 billion in annual U.S. sales at peak.

Launch preparations and market expectations

Chief Commercial Officer Ashley Kline said Palvella estimates that more than 30,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with microcystic lymphatic malformations. The company’s market opportunity calculations assume annual treatment costs of $100,000 to $200,000 per patient, she said. The company did not announce a final price.

In market research involving more than 150 physicians, more than 70% said they expected to prescribe QTORIN rapamycin if approved, Kline said. She added that more than 70% of physicians surveyed expected to begin prescribing within three months of approval, with most planning to start several patients at once.

Kline said initial discussions with payers had been constructive and that the company anticipates favorable coverage. She also said Palvella expects a label covering children and adults across disease severities, although the FDA has yet to make its decision.

The company plans to have about 70 commercial and medical affairs personnel in the field by launch, including approximately 40 frontline sales representatives, CFO Matt Korenberg said. Palvella is also building an in-house patient services organization.

Korenberg cautioned that early revenue may not track underlying demand as insurers establish coverage policies, prior authorization procedures develop and treatment centers incorporate the product into their workflows. Kaupinen said the company does not anticipate an initial surge of patients, instead expecting steady growth from quarter to quarter. Palvella does not intend to issue specific 2027 revenue guidance, Korenberg said.

Pipeline trials planned

Chief Scientific Officer Jeff Martini said Palvella expects to start a Phase III study of QTORIN rapamycin for cutaneous venous malformations during the fourth quarter. The company remains in discussions with the FDA and plans to disclose the final study design, including endpoints, sample size and duration, when the trial begins.

In the earlier Phase II TOIVA study, 73% of patients improved on a disease-specific investigator assessment at week 12, Martini said. He added that data at week 24 showed further improvement on multiple measures.

Palvella also expects top-line results in the second half of 2027 from LOTU, a Phase II study of QTORIN rapamycin in clinically significant angiokeratomas. The study is designed to enroll about 15 patients.

For QTORIN pitavastatin, a separate candidate for the skin disease disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis, Martini initially said the company was on track to start a Phase III study during the quarter. Later in the call, he described a Phase II strategy that would test endpoints and inform a subsequent Phase III trial. The company did not clarify the discrepancy during the call.

Martini also said Palvella expects to announce another QTORIN rapamycin indication and a third QTORIN product program later this year.

Third-quarter spending rises

Palvella ended the third quarter with $236.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down from approximately $250 million at the end of the second quarter. Korenberg said the decline reflected more than $16 million in cash expenditures, partly offset by interest income and proceeds from an FDA Orphan Products grant.

Research and development expenses rose to $10.8 million from $6.5 million a year earlier, while general and administrative expenses increased to $11.9 million from $3.6 million. The net loss widened to $24.6 million, or $1.70 per share, from $11.3 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Korenberg said 2026 cash expenses are likely to come in below previous guidance, although the fourth quarter is expected to be the company’s largest investment period to date as hiring, launch preparations and inventory spending increase. Based on its operating plan, an assumed approval and launch in the first half of 2027, and current consensus revenue estimates, Palvella expects its existing cash to fund operations deep into the commercial launch, he said.

About Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for patients with serious rare diseases, including conditions that may have limited or no approved therapeutic options.

The company's development programs are based on its QTORIN 3.0 technology platform, which is designed to deliver medicines locally through topical formulations. Palvella has applied the platform to investigational therapies for rare genetic skin disorders and other localized diseases, with the goal of improving treatment effectiveness while limiting systemic exposure.

Palvella is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and conducts research and development activities aimed at serving rare-disease patients in the United States and other potential international markets.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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