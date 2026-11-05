What Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Said on Its Q3 Earnings Call

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Ironwood raised its 2026 outlook after LINZESS generated $325 million in Q3 sales: it now expects U.S. LINZESS sales of $1.2 billion–$1.25 billion, total revenue of $485 million–$510 million, and adjusted EBITDA above $350 million.

after LINZESS generated $325 million in Q3 sales: it now expects U.S. LINZESS sales of $1.2 billion–$1.25 billion, total revenue of $485 million–$510 million, and adjusted EBITDA above $350 million. LINZESS sales benefited from improved net pricing and 5% year-over-year prescription demand growth; Ironwood expects mid-single-digit demand growth for the full year. Q3 revenue was $133 million, with record adjusted EBITDA of $98 million.

Ironwood is advancing its Phase 3 apraglutide trial, with primary completion expected in October 2028 and a potential regulatory submission in 2029. It paid down $60 million of debt in Q3 and expects to end 2026 with less than $300 million outstanding.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) raised its 2026 financial outlook after third-quarter sales of LINZESS reached $325 million, as improved net pricing and prescription demand supported the gastrointestinal drug’s performance.

The company now expects full-year U.S. LINZESS net sales of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, a $50 million increase from its prior forecast. Ironwood also raised its total revenue guidance to $485 million to $510 million and said it expects adjusted EBITDA of more than $350 million.

Ironwood reported third-quarter revenue of $133 million, GAAP net income of $60 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $98 million. The company also continued to reduce debt and said its confirmatory Phase 3 trial of apraglutide was progressing toward a potential regulatory submission in 2029.

LINZESS Sales Outlook Rises

LINZESS generated $880 million in U.S. net sales through the first nine months of 2026, exceeding its sales for all of 2025, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO-elect Tammi Gaskins said. Improved net pricing was the primary driver, while prescription demand growth of 5% year over year also contributed, she said.

Gaskins said the third quarter was the brand’s strongest sales quarter ever, but Ironwood expects the fourth quarter to be its strongest of the year. She attributed the anticipated finish to continued demand and improved net pricing, including the elimination of inflationary rebates across channels and fewer Medicare Part D patients reaching the catastrophic coverage phase following a lower list price.

Ironwood expects mid-single-digit prescription demand growth for the full year. At the start of 2026, the company had anticipated low-single-digit growth, Gaskins said. She added that Ironwood and its partner AbbVie had worked to maintain broad access to the drug across channels.

Gaskins did not provide 2027 guidance but said the company expects strong demand to continue. She confirmed that the Medicare Part D price taking effect Jan. 1 under the maximum fair price program will be $136 per month, in line with the company’s expectations.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Ron Silver said the increase in Ironwood’s revenue guidance represented a 50% pull-through from the higher LINZESS sales forecast, consistent with its collaboration arrangement. He said the company’s guidance implies an 80% brand margin for the remainder of the year.

Apraglutide Trial Advances

Ironwood is activating sites for STARS-2, a randomized, placebo-controlled, 24-week Phase 3 trial evaluating apraglutide in adults with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. Chief Medical Officer Jeff Silber said activated sites have begun recruiting and screening patients.

The company plans to activate more than 100 sites across 22 countries. All planned clinical trial applications have been submitted to international health authorities and are either under review or approved, Silber said. He did not specify how many sites were active.

According to Silber, the trial’s estimated primary completion date remains October 2028, which would support a new drug application submission in 2029. Ironwood is looking for opportunities to accelerate the program and expects to provide more detail during its fourth-quarter update.

In the earlier STARS trial, patients receiving once-weekly apraglutide achieved a statistically significant reduction in weekly parenteral support volume compared with placebo at week 24, Silber said. Ironwood plans to present updated results from the STARS Extend long-term study at medical congresses in the first half of 2027.

Debt Reduction and Leadership Transition

Ironwood paid down $60 million on its revolving credit facility during the quarter, leaving $325 million in outstanding principal at quarter end. The company expects to finish 2026 with less than $300 million in debt, Silver said. It held $86 million in cash and cash equivalents and $133 million in collaboration receivables at quarter end.

Gaskins said Ironwood expects its cash flows to support apraglutide’s development and potential commercial launch while allowing further deleveraging. She said the company would remain disciplined in its capital allocation.

Gaskins is scheduled to become CEO and join the board on Jan. 1, 2027, when CEO Tom McCourt retires. McCourt said he will continue to serve on the board.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a gastrointestinal-focused biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines intended to treat disorders affecting the gastrointestinal tract, with an emphasis on conditions involving gut motility and visceral sensitivity.

Ironwood's principal commercial product is Linzess (linaclotide), marketed in the United States in collaboration with AbbVie. Linzess is approved for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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