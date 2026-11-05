What Frontdoor (FTDR) Said on Its Q3 Earnings Call

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Frontdoor raised its full-year outlook after Q3 revenue grew 6% to $655 million and adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.81. It now expects revenue of $2.205 billion to $2.215 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $590 million to $600 million.

after Q3 revenue grew 6% to $655 million and adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.81. It now expects revenue of $2.205 billion to $2.215 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $590 million to $600 million. Hot weather increased warranty claims and reduced gross margin by 200 basis points to 55%, but also boosted HVAC upgrades; the company expects about $175 million in HVAC upgrade revenue this year. Total membership grew 1%, supported by renewals and direct-to-consumer growth, while weaker housing conditions led it to expect real estate-channel membership to be flat by the end of 2026.

Frontdoor repurchased $259 million of shares in the first nine months and expects to complete its existing $650 million authorization in November; its board approved a new $1 billion buyback authorization.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) raised its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings outlook after third-quarter growth in home warranty memberships and HVAC system upgrades helped offset higher claims costs during an unusually hot summer.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $655 million, up 6% from a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $205 million. Net income increased 10% to $116 million, and adjusted earnings per share climbed 15% to $1.81.

Chairman and CEO Bill Cobb said the heat increased claims but also created opportunities to sell new HVAC systems to existing members. Revenue exceeded the top end of the company’s outlook, while adjusted EBITDA came in above the midpoint of its guided range, he said.

Higher Claims, Higher HVAC Sales

Gross profit rose 3% to $362 million, but gross margin fell 200 basis points to 55%. Senior Vice President and CFO Jason Bailey said the decline was driven primarily by $9 million of unfavorable weather impact, which more than reversed favorable weather effects from the second quarter.

Non-warranty and other revenue increased 32%, led by HVAC upgrades. Frontdoor now expects approximately $175 million in HVAC upgrade revenue for the year, compared with $13 million four years ago. Cobb said about 3% of members have purchased a new system through the program since 2022.

In response to an analyst’s question, Cobb said Frontdoor prices HVAC systems largely on a state-by-state basis and targets a gross margin of about 20%. That generally translates into a discount of approximately 25% to 30% for members relative to retail, although it can vary by market. Bailey said the business has relatively little selling, general and administrative expense because it serves existing members.

Frontdoor is also expanding its appliance upgrade program. Cobb said the offering has reached roughly half the country or slightly more, with rollout continuing into 2027. The company is taking time to train appliance contractors, he said.

Renewals Offset Real Estate Pressure

Total ending home warranty membership grew 1% in the quarter. Renewal membership edged back into growth at approximately 1.6 million, and the customer retention rate reached 79.7%, up 30 basis points from a year earlier and higher sequentially for a third consecutive quarter.

Direct-to-consumer ending membership grew 4% to approximately 330,000, its eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Real estate ending membership rose 5% to approximately 220,000.

Despite that quarterly gain, Cobb said deteriorating housing conditions led Frontdoor to lower its expectation for real estate channel ending membership to flat by the end of 2026. The company still expects total membership growth of approximately 1% for the year, supported by renewals and direct-to-consumer growth.

Cobb said promotional pricing has helped attract direct-to-consumer customers, and members who join through those offers have continued to renew at higher rates than customers who did not receive discounts. He said the company had made no significant change to that pricing strategy.

Outlook and Share Repurchases

Frontdoor raised its full-year revenue forecast to $2.205 billion to $2.215 billion, an increase of $10 million at the midpoint. It now expects adjusted EBITDA of $590 million to $600 million and maintained its forecast for gross margin of approximately 55%.

The updated outlook implies fourth-quarter revenue of $453 million to $463 million and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $72 million. Bailey said the company continues to expect to convert more than 60% of its full-year adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow.

Frontdoor generated $298 million in free cash flow during the first nine months and spent $259 million repurchasing 3.7 million shares, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding. Cobb said the company expects to complete its existing $650 million repurchase authorization in November, nearly a year ahead of schedule. The board approved a new three-year, $1 billion authorization.

Asked about acquisitions, Bailey said Frontdoor continues to evaluate its pipeline but has nothing imminent. He said the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders.

AI Remains a Long-Term Focus

Cobb described agentic artificial intelligence as a potential new way for homeowners to discover Frontdoor’s services. Asked whether AI agents could make it easier for customers to cancel subscriptions, he said cancellation requests would continue through the company’s existing retention process.

Frontdoor has seen little activity from personal AI agents so far, Cobb said, adding that the company has assembled a team to prepare for their broader adoption.

About Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) is a provider of home warranties and related home repair services. The company helps homeowners manage the cost and complexity of maintaining household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling equipment, plumbing, electrical systems, water heaters and major kitchen appliances.

Frontdoor operates primarily through its American Home Shield brand, which offers home service plans and access to a network of professional contractors. The company also provides digital tools and services designed to help homeowners diagnose household problems, request service and connect with qualified professionals.

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