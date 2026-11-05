Qualcomm Beat Earnings, But Its Fastest-Growing Businesses Have a Catch

Key Points

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Qualcomm beat fiscal fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but its stock fell sharply as investors focused on weaker handset revenue and margin pressures.

Automotive revenue increased 89% year over year, while Qualcomm expects data-center revenue to reach $5 billion in fiscal 2027.

Apple's shift to in-house modems and rising semiconductor costs remain concerns as Qualcomm expands beyond smartphones.

When a company clears both top- and bottom-line expectations in its earnings report and its stock still drops in the immediate aftermath, the market is trying to tell you something. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), the chip giant, handed investors exactly that puzzle after its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results landed on Nov. 4.

The headline looked clean enough. Revenue and earnings both edged past the consensus, a solid double beat that would normally earn a company a pat on the back and offer its shares a good reason to rise.

However, despite the earnings beat, Qualcomm shares were trading down close to 10% in premarket trading on Nov. 5, a move that threatens to send the stock back to 2020 levels. For a business that has spent the past year trying to convince investors that it’s ushering in a new era, this isn’t a great look. So what’s the reason investors are so spooked, and is there a chance they’re overreacting?

Qualcomm’s Headline Beat Ran Into a Soft Outlook

The quarter itself was solid. Against a market thrown into turmoil by surging memory costs, Qualcomm still beat on both the top and bottom line, even as its revenue continued to contract. At the same time, emerging segments like Automotive saw strong revenue growth. From that viewpoint, Qualcomm executed well in a difficult environment.

The problem sat in the outlook. While management guided next-quarter revenue to a midpoint of $10.8 billion, slightly above analyst expectations, its non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) midpoint of $2.25 landed slightly below consensus. In other words, Qualcomm expects to sell more but to make less than what investors had forecasted, and that’s rarely a combination a market wants to see.

For a stock that has long traded on the strength of its margins rather than sheer scale, soft guidance like this was always going to spook investors. The reason lies in Qualcomm’s ongoing shift away from its historical reliance on handset revenue. This was down more than a quarter year over year, and Qualcomm expects another sequential decline as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), long a key customer, continues to shift its modem business in-house.

That shift sits at the center of the soft outlook and the market’s reaction: Qualcomm is watching formerly dependable, high-margin handset revenue walk out the door faster than its newer, lower-margin businesses can backfill.

The Diversification Efforts Are Starting to Pay Off

Here’s where the bull case gets its oxygen, however. Qualcomm’s automotive segment posted its first nearly $2 billion quarter, up nearly 90% from a year earlier, a seriously eye-catching figure for a business the market once treated as a side project.

Qualcomm’s data center ambition is the other leg. Management now expects its nascent server chip business to contribute north of $650 million next quarter and has reaffirmed a $5 billion revenue target for fiscal 2027.

Combined with the Internet of Things (IoT) segment, these businesses are projected to grow more than 60% in fiscal 2027. If Qualcomm hits those marks, the handset decline could become less central to its investment story, and today’s valuation could look much more attractive. The catch is that much of that projected growth still has to materialize over fiscal 2027, and the market has become increasingly reluctant to pay up for growth that has yet to materialize.

The Apple Hole Is Still There

To be sure, the bears have the more immediate point. Qualcomm’s modem supply relationship with Apple has been the elephant in the room for years, and its declining chip sales continue to haunt the company’s quarterly reports. While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about where Qualcomm could be in a year, the near-term outlook is rocky. Yes, automotive might be growing fast, but even its latest red-hot numbers can’t fully plug the hole left by shrinking handset sales. Qualcomm’s data center story, meanwhile, is only beginning its revenue ramp.

The bear case, in the end, is a bet on timing: Qualcomm knows its Apple modem revenue is declining but has yet to demonstrate that automotive and data center growth can consistently offset it. Until those newer engines are large enough to offset handset weakness, each soft outlook may reinforce concerns about Qualcomm's transition.

Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Reflects a Timing Bet

Weighing all that up, the market’s reaction to the earnings report looks less like panic and more like a repricing of that timing risk. A double beat on the headline numbers is nice, but investors will always price a stock based on its coming earnings, not its past ones.

That tension helps explain why Qualcomm shares currently carry a MarketBeat consensus Hold rating, and the latest report does little to settle that debate. The diversification story is real and, in automotive, already working, but analysts may want more evidence that the newer businesses can offset handset weakness before turning more bullish.gh to keep leaning on.

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