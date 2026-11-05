Cenovus Energy Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

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Record quarterly results: Cenovus generated about C$6.3 billion in operating margin and C$5 billion in adjusted funds flow, as downstream operating margin nearly doubled from the prior quarter on strong refining performance.

Cenovus generated about C$6.3 billion in operating margin and C$5 billion in adjusted funds flow, as downstream operating margin nearly doubled from the prior quarter on strong refining performance. Production rose and costs fell: Upstream output reached nearly 1.025 million barrels per day, with oil sands production setting a third consecutive quarterly record. Cenovus expects full-year production to exceed 1 million barrels per day, while oil sands non-fuel operating costs declined to C$7.80 per barrel.

Upstream output reached nearly 1.025 million barrels per day, with oil sands production setting a third consecutive quarterly record. Cenovus expects full-year production to exceed 1 million barrels per day, while oil sands non-fuel operating costs declined to C$7.80 per barrel. Debt reduction and shareholder returns: Net debt fell C$2.4 billion to C$3 billion, and the company returned C$1.9 billion to shareholders in the quarter. Full-year capital spending is expected at the top end of or slightly above its C$5 billion–C$5.3 billion guidance range.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) reported record adjusted funds flow and operating margin in the third quarter of 2026, as oil sands production surpassed previous highs and strong refining margins boosted its downstream business.

Upstream production rose by more than 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the previous quarter to nearly 1.025 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Officer Jon McKenzie said on the company’s earnings call. Cenovus now expects full-year production to exceed 1 million barrels per day, near the top of its guidance range, while capital spending could run slightly above its forecast.

All figures discussed on the call were in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Oil sands production and costs

Oil sands output exceeded 830,000 barrels per day, setting a record for the third consecutive quarter. Christina Lake produced a record 381,000 barrels per day despite a planned turnaround that was completed in September ahead of schedule and under budget, McKenzie said.

The turnaround was shortened by four days, reducing its production impact by approximately 180,000 barrels compared with the company’s updated plan, according to McKenzie. Production at Narrows Lake reached as high as 82,000 barrels per day during the quarter, and a fifth well pad is expected to come online near year-end.

Foster Creek production rose by more than 30,000 barrels per day from the second quarter to a record 248,000 barrels per day. Sunrise averaged 70,000 barrels per day, reaching a target originally set for 2027. Cenovus also expects Christina Lake North to exit 2026 at approximately 125,000 barrels per day, following the startup of a fifth steam generator in early October.

Chief Financial Officer Kam Sandhar said oil sands non-fuel operating costs were $7.80 per barrel, nearly $0.50 below the second quarter. McKenzie said the company has reduced oil sands unit operating costs by nearly $3 per barrel over four years, helped by increased volumes through largely existing infrastructure and other operating improvements.

Asked about inflation in 2027, McKenzie said he expects pressure across the industry but is confident Cenovus can offset much of it through operating improvements and higher volumes.

Refining lifts financial results

Cenovus generated approximately $6.3 billion in operating margin and $5 billion in adjusted funds flow, both quarterly records. Upstream operating margin exceeded $4.5 billion, slightly below the prior quarter as lower benchmark oil prices were partially offset by higher production, Sandhar said.

Downstream operating margin nearly doubled from the second quarter to approximately $1.8 billion. Canadian refining contributed about $420 million, supported by record crude throughput of 121,000 barrels per day and strong synthetic oil and diesel margins.

U.S. refining generated approximately $1.4 billion in operating margin. Crude throughput averaged 317,000 barrels per day, or about 87% utilization, while Cenovus conducted a major turnaround at its Lima refinery. The turnaround began in early September and concluded at the end of October.

Adjusted market capture in U.S. refining rose to 88% from 67% in the second quarter. Sandhar said the figure included one-time items, including a small refinery exemption waiver at Superior; excluding those items, capture was above 80%.

Head of Downstream Eric Zimpfer said Cenovus is looking at investments to expand market access through its Toledo dock, improve product yields and capture more opportunities across its existing facilities. The company also began using its share of an expansion on the Laurel Pipeline in September to access higher-value markets.

Debt, spending and shareholder returns

Capital investment was approximately $1.5 billion during the quarter. Net debt fell by $2.4 billion to $3 billion, bringing the reduction over the past two quarters to approximately $5.1 billion, Sandhar said.

The company returned $1.9 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.5 billion in common share purchases and $403 million in dividends. Cenovus has received approval to apply to renew its share buyback program, which expires Nov. 10, Sandhar said.

For 2026, Cenovus expects capital spending at the top end or slightly above its $5 billion to $5.3 billion guidance range. Sandhar attributed the outlook to a longer period of capitalizing costs at West White Rose, foreign exchange effects in the downstream business and modestly higher upstream growth spending.

West White Rose and Athabasca acquisition

McKenzie said first oil at West White Rose was imminent after the company completed drilling its first production well. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Dahlin said subsequent production wells are expected to come online roughly every 90 days, with gross production ramping toward approximately 80,000 barrels per day by 2028 or 2029.

Cenovus expects its acquisition of Athabasca Oil to close in December, subject to remaining approvals and customary conditions. Athabasca’s shareholder meeting is scheduled for Nov. 27. McKenzie described Cenovus’ 9.9% stake in Athabasca as “a bit of an insurance policy” that adds deal certainty.

On the wider heavy oil price differential, McKenzie said the company’s long-term plans were unchanged. Executive Vice President of Commercial Geoff Murray attributed much of the widening to freight costs driven by global events and said Cenovus can use its assets to direct volumes toward more attractive markets.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) is an integrated Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, as well as conventional oil and natural gas assets in Canada.

The company also operates oil sands upgraders, refineries, and related infrastructure. Through its downstream business, Cenovus produces and markets refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products.

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