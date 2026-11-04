What Lancashire (LRE) Said on Its Q3 Earnings Call

Lancashire (LON:LRE) said its underwriting and financial momentum continued through the third quarter of 2026, keeping the specialty insurer on track to deliver a return on equity in the high teens for the full year.

Group Chief Executive Officer Alex Maloney said the company’s underwriting performance and balance sheet strength supported a $182 million special dividend, equivalent to $0.75 per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid in early December.

“We retain the capital we need to support the business and take advantage of attractive underwriting opportunities,” Group CFO Natalie Kershaw said. “And where we have capital surplus to those requirements, we return it to shareholders.”

Premiums stable as insurance lines grow

Gross premiums written totaled $1.8 billion year to date and were stable on an underlying basis, in line with Lancashire’s guidance at the start of the year. The group reported a portfolio renewal price index, or RPI, of 93%, reflecting rate reductions in the high single digits that management said had been anticipated.

Insurance premiums increased 5%, driven by growth in energy and marine business, including additional premiums related to marine war coverage, as well as continued development of the company’s U.S. business. Reinsurance premiums declined 6%, primarily because of lower reinstatement premiums and Lancashire’s deliberate reduction of property retrocession exposure.

Group Chief Underwriting Officer Paul Gregory said the majority of product lines remained rate adequate, though market conditions differed across the portfolio. Casualty lines were more stable than certain property insurance segments, where he said competitive pressure was more pronounced.

Gregory said Lancashire expects a more competitive marketplace in 2027 and expects further rate softening, but intends to remain selective. The company plans to provide more detailed 2027 guidance after the Jan. 1 renewal season and alongside its full-year results in March.

U.S. expansion and underwriting discipline

Lancashire continued to build its U.S. operation, adding property facultative reinsurance during the year after launching environmental liability, financial lines and inland marine offerings. The U.S. business is expected to have seven product offerings entering 2027.

Gregory said new product lines generally take at least three years to mature. The company’s original two U.S. product lines are approaching maturity under current market conditions, while general casualty remains in an earlier stage of development. The newest lines are expected to have their first full underwriting year in 2027.

In London, Lancashire also added two marine niches after hiring two underwriters. Management said the company would develop those businesses patiently and in accordance with market opportunities.

Maloney said Lancashire will continue hiring when it can find strong underwriting talent and products that add diversification. However, he said the group would manage risk levels as pricing weakens, primarily through greater use of reinsurance, rather than retreating from markets to the same degree it did in the prior soft cycle.

“The net outcome will be the same, but we just may look different in this soft market,” Maloney said.

He also emphasized that Lancashire does not pursue a passive “follow” or tracker strategy in insurance markets. Instead, the company aims to rely on underwriters’ client relationships and account selection, particularly as competitive conditions increase.

Losses, investments and capital

Insurance revenue increased 1% to $1.41 billion in the first nine months, reflecting the continued earning through of business written in prior periods. Natural catastrophe activity was benign during the third quarter, according to Kershaw, although the company recorded some man-made losses, including losses related to the Middle East conflict.

Kershaw said Lancashire’s Middle East exposure was limited, that the group was underweight the region, and that losses were not material enough to disclose separately or to have a material effect on reserves.

The investment portfolio produced a 0.6% return for the first nine months. Investment income remained attractive, but unrealized mark-to-market losses in the third quarter, principally resulting from higher government bond yields, offset part of that income.

Management said the portfolio remained conservatively positioned, with an average credit quality of AA- and duration of 2.2 years. At the end of September, the portfolio’s book yield was 4.6%, compared with a market yield of 5.3%.

Kershaw said higher yields created short-term valuation volatility but also provide opportunities to reinvest at more attractive rates and support future investment income. She added that unrealized losses reduce shareholders’ equity and therefore affect capital available for return, although the company expects those losses to unwind over time.

Outlook for 2027

Management said it would continue to use portfolio diversification, product allocation and reinsurance purchases to manage changing market conditions. Maloney noted that Lancashire has already increased reinsurance protection for its catastrophe portfolio during 2026 and may purchase more protection if market conditions continue to soften.

While executives acknowledged that competition is increasing in some lines, Maloney said he does not consider the overall market to be in a soft phase yet. He said brokers were testing both pricing and terms and conditions, making underwriting discipline important as the market evolves.

“Everything we’re doing today is to get us ready for the next turn in the cycle,” Maloney said.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

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