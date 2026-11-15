I live in California, and as of mid-November 2026, the dish brush is still the thing I can most easily fool myself about at the sink. I used to leave it bristles-down in a cup, wet from the last round of dishes. If there was soap left in the bristles, I treated that as close enough to clean. It made the brush convenient to grab and easy to forget.

That habit sits oddly beside the way I treat the rest of the kitchen. The California Department of Public Health advises scrubbing cutting boards with hot, soapy water after preparing each item and before moving on to the next food. I would not count yesterday’s soap on a cutting board as today’s cleaning. The brush deserves that same distinction between having soap on it and being cleaned.

What a university extension service says

A university extension service says, "A dish brush is easier to rinse and clean and can dry more quickly between uses. Clean and replace brushes regularly, especially when they become worn or difficult to clean." That describes an advantage I was wasting. A brush can dry between uses, but mine was going back into a cup while it was still wet.

The CDC gives a more specific routine for brushes used to clean infant feeding items: rinse the brush well and let it air-dry after each use, then wash it every few days. For kitchen brushes, the university extension service also advises cleaning and sanitizing after each use. Either way, the useful action is something I do to the brush; leftover soap is not a substitute for doing it.

Why the wet cup matters

The extension service notes that brush bristles dry quicker than sponges or cloth material. That drying advantage matters only if I give the wet bristles somewhere to dry. Putting them straight back into a cup keeps me focused on where the handle belongs instead of whether the working end is still wet.

There is a practical difference at the sink between rinsing away what the brush picked up, cleaning the brush, and setting it down to dry. Soap left over from washing dishes tells me only that soap is there. It does not tell me that I have rinsed the bristles or given them air between uses. That is the small correction I needed in my own house.

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What I do instead

I rinse the brush after using it, rather than treating the suds left in it as a completed cleaning job. I clean the brush itself as part of cleaning up the sink.

I leave the bristles exposed to air instead of putting the wet working end down into the cup. A brush-storage guide suggests a hanging spot near the sink, roughly 6 in above the tap, where the brush can drip into the basin and dry.

I pay attention to the condition of the bristles. When a brush is worn or difficult to clean, I replace the brush rather than asking leftover soap to make up for its condition.

If I need to describe the job to someone helping at the sink, I say the dish brush needs cleaning and a place to air-dry between uses, not wet storage in its cup.