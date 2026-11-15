California homeowners hired a landscaping contractor to turn their backyard into a space with a paver patio, a gas fire pit and a seating wall. They paid the full $23,680 contract price. The work left them with improper patio drainage and a wall that lacked the promised redwood back, according to a later licensing decision.

The agreement dated to about February 10, 2018, and work began around February 15, 2018. It also called for an artificial turf dog run, irrigation, outdoor lighting, privacy trellises and planting beds. The homeowners finished paying the contractor that month. By April, a supplier had notified them that materials remained unpaid; they later paid that bill themselves.

More spending followed. A plumber corrected the fire pit gas line, including obtaining a permit and installing tracer wire. Another company removed the patio pavers, base, sand and soil and installed fabric and a newly graded, compacted aggregate base. That patio work cost $10,860, paid with loan proceeds. The original contractor had failed to prepare a proper base or grade the patio to drain correctly.

What each side argued

The licensing agency's case went beyond whether the backyard looked finished. Its expert inspected the property in February 2019. The contract specified a 10-by-6-foot seating wall with a custom stained redwood back. The contractor had built a 12-by-8-foot wall without a back. The expert estimated approximately $5,500 to correct and complete the work.

The agency also identified missing weed barrier, unfinished outdoor electrical work and missing lights. It said the contractor had not supplied the specified custom iron trellises or the homeowners' choice of plants.

The record did include the contractor's own statements. During the investigation, he admitted leaving out the fire pit glass and some specified plants and trees. He also admitted employing at least one person while knowing he had a workers' compensation exemption on file.

There was no contested hearing presenting a defense to all the charges. After the accusation was served in October 2019, the contractor did not file the required notice requesting a hearing within 15 days. The agency proceeded by default, meaning it decided the case without that hearing, using the investigative evidence.

What the law says

The provisions applied in the 2019 decision separated poor construction from unauthorized changes. California Business and Professions Code section 7109(a), also reproduced in CSLB's 2019 law book, made a willful, significant departure from accepted construction standards grounds for license discipline. It included an exception for work following plans prepared by or under an architect's direct supervision.

Section 7109(b) addressed a different problem: materially departing from agreed plans or specifications, harming another person, without the required consent. The agency applied that provision to the seating wall and other departures from the backyard contract.

Section 7107 made abandoning a construction project without legal excuse grounds for discipline. Section 7113 covered a substantial failure to complete a project for the agreed price. Those provisions supported the agency's findings about unfinished work and the extra money needed to complete it.

How it ended

On December 10, 2019, the Registrar of Contractors adopted the default decision. It found the accusation's charges true by clear and convincing evidence. The order revoked the contractor's license effective January 10, 2020, and barred applications to reinstate or reissue it for five years from that effective date.

This backyard was one of several projects in the proceeding. The revocation rested on the broader case, including construction, contract and insurance violations. The decision found a $14,960.00 loss for these homeowners. The attached record also reported an earlier $4,735.35 bond payout, money paid through the contractor's bond.

The loss finding was not a standalone order to send the homeowners a $14,960.00 refund. Nor did the record establish that their remaining losses were later recovered. Subsequent review or reinstatement was not verified for this article.

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