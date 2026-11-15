As of mid-November, keep that painted wall closed until you have checked the contractor’s lead-safe credentials and work plan. Opening it to repair termite damage can mean cutting through or tearing out paint, not just patching a wall.

In California, start with the firm’s certification, the certified renovator assigned to the job and the plan for keeping dust in the work area. Get those answers before the first cut, not after the wall is open.

Why the house’s age changes the job

EPA’s Renovation, Repair and Painting rule covers paid renovation, repair and painting work that disturbs paint in homes built before 1978. That includes work by a general contractor. A contractor’s ordinary license is not, by itself, an answer to whether the firm holds the lead-safe certification this work calls for.

The rule depends on where you live: a state or tribe may run its own RRP program in place of EPA’s, with requirements that differ. Check which program applies with your state or local government before relying on a firm’s credential.

If you do the work yourself, consult EPA’s do-it-yourself lead-safe practices.

What the paid contractor must have

For covered work, the firm must be RRP-certified and assign a certified renovator to the job. Workers who disturb painted surfaces must either be certified renovators or have been trained on the job by one. Ask which firm will perform the wall opening and who its assigned certified renovator is; the general contractor’s presence alone does not identify that person.

EPA has a searchable database for locating lead-safe certified firms. Look up the firm that will do the work and ask to see its firm certification. EPA also requires copies of the assigned renovator’s initial and most recent refresher course completion certificates to be available at the job site. Ask to see those certificates there before work begins.

Why a small hole may not be exempt

EPA’s minor repair and maintenance exception applies when the work disturbs six square feet or less of paint per room inside, or 20 square feet or less outside. But demolition of painted surfaces is always covered regardless of square footage. So if opening this wall means tearing out painted material, do not accept the size of the opening as the reason to skip RRP practices. Window replacement is also always covered.

A paint test is not required by the RRP rule. EPA says that unless there is documentation showing the paint is not lead-based, the rule’s requirements apply. Ask what documentation the contractor is relying on if the crew says this painted wall is outside the rule.

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What you should receive and see at the wall

The firm must meet the rule’s pre-renovation education and lead-pamphlet distribution requirements. Ask when the firm will provide EPA’s Renovate Right pamphlet.

The work area needs containment that prevents dust and debris from leaving it. EPA prohibits open-flame burning and the use of power tools without HEPA exhaust control. Once the wall work is done, the work area needs a thorough cleanup followed by a verification procedure. Ask how the crew will handle each part before work starts, then check that containment is in place before painted material is disturbed.

Cleanup verification is part of the RRP work practice. Do not confuse it with post-project dust-wipe sampling, which a project monitor may perform on a large job; those are not the same requirement.

Questions to put to the contractor before the first cut

Which certified firm will open the painted wall, and can I find it in EPA’s lead-safe firm database or the applicable state program?

Who is the certified renovator assigned to this job, and are that person’s course certificates available at the site?

Will the plan tear out painted surfaces? If so, how are you treating this as covered demolition regardless of its size?

When will you provide Renovate Right, and how will you document that it was provided?

How will you keep dust and debris inside the work area, and will any power tools have HEPA exhaust control?

Who will complete the cleanup and the verification afterward?

If the firm cannot answer who is certified or how it will contain and clean the work area, keep the wall closed while you check the applicable program with your state or local government.