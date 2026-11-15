As of mid-November 2026, a preliminary notice from your roofer’s supplier is a reason to check the payment trail before another check goes out. It is not a lien, and it does not establish that the supplier is unpaid. It warns that the supplier could claim a lien if they are not paid.

If you live in California, the next move is to find out who supplied the roofing materials, match payments to completed work, and get releases from the people who could claim a lien. Paying the roofer, or getting the roofer’s release, does not establish that the supplier was paid.

Put the payment problem in writing first

Keep the preliminary notice and note when it arrived. If the roofer has stopped showing up, the work is poor, or you cannot account for a supplier’s payment, formally tell the roofer your concerns. The contractor licensing board asks homeowners filing complaints whether they have done that.

Before another payment, work through the records:

Ask the roofer for a list of the subcontractors, laborers, and material suppliers on the job. Check that the written contract identifies the material suppliers so you can verify who supplied the roofing materials.

Compare the next bill with the contract’s payment schedule and the preliminary notices you received.

Verify the work tied to that bill. Pay according to completed work, not for work that has yet to be done.

Keep the notices and your contract records together, and record when the listed parties are paid.

The notice tells you who may have a claim; it does not settle whether that person has already been paid. That is why the supplier’s own release matters more than an assurance from the roofer.

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Know which office takes a complaint—and what it cannot do

If the dispute remains unresolved, the contractor licensing board takes construction complaints. Be prepared to explain whether you formally notified the roofer of the problem. A board investigation does not mean that you will get money back; the board says homeowners whose main goal is repayment should consider the courts.

A complaint is not a substitute for sorting out a supplier’s potential lien claim before the next payment. Lien notice and filing rules depend on where you live. Check the applicable requirements with your state contractor licensing office, and consider a lawyer if a lien is recorded against your home.

Get the supplier’s waiver before paying the roofer again

A mechanics lien is a claim against the property that can arise when a contractor fails to pay a supplier or subcontractor. The preliminary notice flags that possibility; it is not proof that a lien exists. Paying the roofer in full may still leave a supplier’s claim to address.

Before a progress payment, get a signed conditional progress-payment waiver from each potential lien claimant being paid, including the supplier who sent the notice. That waiver takes effect when the claimant is actually paid. A waiver is not binding unless the claimant signs and delivers it. After the payment, get an unconditional progress-payment waiver from the claimant who received it before making the next payment. The unconditional form is for a claimant who says they received that progress payment.

For a final payment, the forms distinguish the same two stages: a conditional final-payment waiver requires evidence that the claimant was paid, while an unconditional final-payment waiver is for a claimant who says they received final payment. Compare releases with the people named in your notices; the roofer’s own release does not stand in for the supplier’s. A check payable jointly to the roofer and supplier is another way the licensing board says homeowners can help ensure a supplier is paid.

If a lien is recorded, keep the lien notice with your contract records. Check the claim’s listed claimant, materials or services, amount, and delivery location, along with the applicable notice and filing requirements. Consider a lawyer for help releasing the lien. If you believe it is invalid, the licensing board recommends requesting its removal in writing by certified mail and keeping a copy and proof of mailing.

Set up the remaining roofing work before another payment

If someone else will finish the roof, make the paperwork clear before paying for that work. Ask for the material supplier list, check that the written contract identifies suppliers and materials, and tie payments to completed work. Keep each preliminary notice and track who has been paid. Before each further payment, get the appropriate signed conditional releases; after payment, collect the claimants’ unconditional releases for work already paid for. If a recorded lien or a demand for repayment remains disputed, that is the point to ask a lawyer for help rather than trying to settle the claim with another check.