A California property owner hired a contractor to replace windows and exterior boards and paint her four-unit building. The work left more than a paint complaint: the licensing board's accusation described stucco applied so thickly at the base of a security door that it interfered with the door's movement. It also listed mismatched window frames and the wrong glass in a bedroom window.

The project began with a handwritten proposal in September 2014 for $25,538.00. According to the accusation, the owner paid a $1,000 deposit, then another $3,000.00 when she signed a typed contract, before work began. Change orders increased the contract price to $31,998.00. Her total payments reached $21,908.42.

The exterior problems extended beyond that doorway. The accusation said stucco was missing behind a railing attachment, scraps of stucco materials remained on the ground and roof, and the old paint color showed through on exterior boards. Those allegations became part of a broader disciplinary case covering four residential projects, resolved by a settlement in 2019.

What each side argued

The Contractors State License Board alleged that the window project's workmanship fell materially below accepted trade standards. It also charged that the contractor collected payment ahead of work and failed to complete the project for the agreed price. The accusation said the owner would need, or had needed, to spend additional money to correct and finish it.

The contractor and an affiliated company initially contested the accusation by filing a notice of defense, a formal objection. The settlement did not describe a competing explanation for the thick stucco, window glass or paint. Instead, they agreed that the board could establish a factual basis for the charges at a hearing and gave up their right to contest them.

That distinction mattered: the file ended in agreed discipline, without a hearing deciding between competing accounts of each defect.

What the law says

The 2019 order incorporated an accusation filed in 2018. That document reproduced the statutory provisions used in the case, including Business and Professions Code section 7109(a). It allowed license discipline for a willful, significant departure from accepted standards of good construction, with an exception for work following plans prepared by or under an architect's direct supervision.

The payment charge relied on section 7159.5(a)(5), as reproduced in that same record. Apart from a down payment, a contractor could neither request nor accept more than the value of work performed or materials delivered. The accusation specifically identified the additional payment collected before work started.

Section 7113 supplied another ground for discipline: a substantial failure to complete a project for the price stated in the contract or an agreed modification. Here, the board tied that charge to the additional expense of correcting and completing the window project.

How it ended

On April 5, 2019, the Registrar of Contractors adopted the settlement in case N2015-378, effective May 6, 2019. It revoked both companies' licenses but stayed the revocations, meaning it put them on hold, and placed both licenses on two years of probation.

Each license required a $30,000.00 disciplinary bond or cash deposit as financial security for at least two years. The companies shared responsibility for $7,000.00 in investigation and enforcement costs. The contractor also had to pass the law and business examination and the general building trade examination within 180 days.

The order required payment of a $5,829.00 civil judgment to an owner from a different project. That was not an award to the owner of the four-unit building. Although the accusation requested repayment for her, the adopted settlement did not specify a payment to her.

The discipline covered the combined case. The record did not establish that this owner's repairs were completed or paid for. Later compliance and any subsequent review were not verified; this account describes the adopted order, not the licenses' current status.

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