As of mid-November 2026, I still have to resist a familiar move at my ranch house: buy milk or meat, leave the bag in the car for another errand, then figure the refrigerator will take care of it when I get home. The season changes, but that bit of reasoning is easy to carry along. You and I live in California; the California Department of Public Health advises refrigerating perishable food right away to prevent germs from growing.

The mistake is treating the trip to the refrigerator as a fresh start. The groceries have already spent time out of it while I was away from home. Putting them on a cold shelf is what I needed to do promptly, not a way to erase the time they spent in the car.

What USDA says

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service puts the deadline this way: "Always refrigerate or freeze perishable food within 2 hours of purchasing. Refrigerate within 1 hour when the temperature is above 90° F (32.2°C)."

I have to count from the purchase, not from the moment I remember the bag is still in the car. That changes how I think about a stop on the way home. The question is not whether I can get the food into my refrigerator eventually; it is whether I can get it there within the time allowed. A short errand still uses part of that time, even if I meant to put everything away as soon as I finished it.

Why the refrigerator cannot reset the clock

USDA warns that refrigerated food can become too warm in a trunk and allow foodborne bacteria to grow. The CDC says bacteria can multiply rapidly at room temperature or between 40°F and 140°F. The FDA warns that leaving perishables out for 2 hours or more lets bacteria multiply rapidly and can put people at serious risk of foodborne illness. That is the problem with the reset-button idea: cooling food afterward does not give back the time it spent warm.

The hot-car case deserves particular care. The CDC advises refrigerating perishables within 1 hour if they have been exposed to temperatures above 90°F, and gives a hot car as an example. Milk, meat and the other foods that need refrigeration are not cargo I can leave waiting while I decide what to do next. I need to plan the trip with their time out of the refrigerator in mind.

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What I do instead

I buy cold foods last. USDA advises doing that and driving directly home from the grocery store. That puts the errand before the perishables are in my car, rather than asking the food to wait through it.

If I need a way to carry perishables on the trip, I consider the cooler with ice or frozen gel packs that USDA suggests. I do not treat a bag sitting in the car as though it were already in my refrigerator.

I count the time from purchase and put perishables away promptly. The ordinary deadline is within 2 hours; when the temperature is above 90° F, it is within 1 hour. I would rather work that out before deciding to make another stop than try to reconstruct it at my kitchen counter.

If food has been left out beyond the applicable limit, I do not put it away for later. FoodSafety.gov advises discarding food left out at room temperature for more than 2 hours, or more than 1 hour when the outside temperature is above 90°F.

Describe the job to whoever you call as assessing perishables left unrefrigerated in a warm car, with the time since purchase and whether the temperature exceeded 90° F.