You and I live here in California, and as of mid-November 2026, my reflex is familiar: run the bedroom humidifier with the door open and take mist drifting into the hall as a sign that the machine is doing enough for the house. In my ranch house, an open doorway can make the bedroom feel less separate from the rest of the rooms. That feeling is tempting to use as a measurement.

But mist crossing a doorway tells me where I can see mist, not what the humidity is beside the machine or farther down the hall. I used to treat the open door as the answer to both questions. Now I want a reading before I decide whether to turn the output up, leave it alone, or turn it down.

What the Environmental Protection Agency says

The Environmental Protection Agency puts a limit on the moisture I should aim for: "Do not humidify to indoor relative humidity levels exceeding 50 percent. Higher humidity levels may encourage the growth of biological organisms in the home. Hygrometers, available at local hardware stores, may be used to measure humidity levels."

The agency also distinguishes portable humidifiers, which are smaller and movable, from central humidifiers, which humidify the whole house. That distinction matters when I am standing at an open bedroom door. I cannot judge the humidity of the bedroom by watching the hall, or judge the hall by watching the bedroom. If I want to know about either space, I need to check that space rather than let the doorway stand in for a reading.

Why the open door is the wrong test

A humidifier adds moisture, and higher indoor humidity can encourage biological growth. The Environmental Protection Agency also warns against letting the area around a humidifier become damp or wet and advises turning down the output if dampness occurs. Those are reasons to pay attention close to the machine even when the door is open. Air that seems to be moving beyond the bedroom does not make dampness around the unit harmless, and the sight of mist does not give me an indoor relative humidity level.

This is the part that changes my habit. The useful question is not whether I can see anything reach the hall. It is whether the bedroom where I am running the humidifier is staying within the agency’s humidity guidance. If I am counting on moisture in the hall as well, that calls for a separate check there. A reading in one place answers for that place; an open door is not a substitute for either check.

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What I do instead

Check the humidity in the bedroom where the humidifier is running with a hygrometer. Use the reading, rather than the appearance of mist, when deciding whether the output needs changing.

If the hall’s humidity matters to me, check it in the hall. Do not take visible mist crossing the doorway as a measurement of that space.

Look around the humidifier for dampness or wetness. If it appears, turn down the output, as the Environmental Protection Agency advises.

Watch for condensation on windows, walls, or pictures while the humidifier runs. Those are surfaces the agency identifies as places to check.

If I need help, I would describe the job as checking humidity where the bedroom humidifier runs and wherever else I am relying on it, along with any dampness or condensation I can point out.