Top 5 HVAC · San Jose, CA · Checked Nov 14, 2026

My old house has taught me that an AC replacement quote needs more than a promise to show up. I read through San Jose installation reviews and pulled out the details that matter, plus the questions worth asking before work starts.

MO By Marisol Ochoa 5 min read

In a San Jose house with an older cooling system, the first hot stretch can turn an AC that limped along into a daily problem. Replacement is more than sliding in a new unit. The installer needs to assess the home, check airflow and ducts, and match the equipment to the rooms it serves. Put it off and the household may spend more days working and sleeping around hot rooms. Rush it, and poor sizing or overlooked ductwork can leave those rooms uncomfortable after installation.

Choosing who does that work is harder than sorting by stars. Many contractors have near-identical ratings, while quotes may describe duct or electrical changes differently. Vague promises about a smooth installation do not tell you how the system will be sized or when the crew will arrive. We screened 40 companies serving San Jose, and these 5 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Air Care Heating & Cooling Inc. ZIP 95125 · heat-pump installation 4.9 2 Sandium Heating and Air Conditioning ZIP 95112 · ductwork 4.9 3 Air Sharks ZIP 95112 · heat pumps 4.9 4 Freon Service ZIP 95120 · home protection 5.0 5 Valley Heating, Cooling, Electrical and Solar ZIP 95112 · ac installation 4.9

How we picked 40 companies

3 Under floor 32 Thin detail 5 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records while screening companies against that floor. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Air Care Heating & Cooling Inc. Top pick Best for An AC replacement weighed against a heat pump About Air Care Heating & Cooling is a locally owned San Jose HVAC contractor focused on heat-pump installation and system maintenance. On its site, the company says it evaluates a home's ductwork and airflow before developing replacement options for an AC, furnace or heat pump. It also lists cooling and heating repairs for homes and businesses. Air Care has operated for 13 years and is open 24 hours daily. Why it made the list Air Care has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 492 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe thorough, knowledgeable crews, clear explanations and good communication from scheduling through installation. Detailed heat-pump assessments and careful system sizing are a particular strength in those accounts. That makes it a useful comparison when you are deciding whether to replace an AC with another AC or consider a heat pump. 4.9 /5 492 Google reviews · as of Nov 14, 2026

# 2 Sandium Heating and Air Conditioning Best for An AC replacement with duct changes to sort out About Sandium Heating and Air Conditioning is a San Jose HVAC contractor offering system installation, repair and maintenance. The company lists AC replacement, heat pumps, ductless mini-splits, and air-duct installation and repair among its services. Its service area includes San Jose and nearby cities such as Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. Sandium is open 24 hours daily. Why it made the list Sandium has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 351 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly praise thorough assessments, detailed estimates and clear updates during the work. They also describe polite, knowledgeable crews and attention to keeping homes clean. Its duct installation and repair work makes it relevant when a replacement involves more than the outdoor unit; a photo of visible duct runs can help make that discussion concrete. 4.9 /5 351 Google reviews · as of Nov 14, 2026

# 3 Air Sharks Best value Best for A heat-pump comparison with a clear installation schedule About Air Sharks is a San Jose HVAC contractor providing heating and air-conditioning installation, ductwork and system repairs. On its site, the company also lists heat-pump installation, mini-splits and preventive maintenance for homes and commercial properties. It has operated for 4 years. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Why it made the list Air Sharks has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 311 reviews, a smaller review base than several other picks here. Reviewers consistently describe clear answers, responsive communication and professional crews. They also say installation teams arrive on time and finish on schedule. Reviews covering AC, heat-pump and mini-split installations make it a useful option when you want to compare those systems and pin down the workday. 4.9 /5 311 Google reviews · as of Nov 14, 2026

# 4 Freon Service Best for An installation where protecting the home matters About Freon Service is a San Jose HVAC contractor providing system installation and repair. The company lists residential AC replacement and maintenance, heating work, heat-pump service, ductwork and electrical services on its site. Its stated service area includes San Jose, Santa Clara and other nearby cities. Freon Service is open 24 hours daily. Why it made the list Freon Service has a 5/5 Google rating from 234 reviews, the smallest review base of these five companies. Reviewers repeatedly describe punctual, efficient work and technicians who explain diagnoses and options clearly. Installers also earn repeated praise for protecting homes and cleaning up afterward. Before discussing access and removal, a photo of the old unit and nearby surfaces can help show what needs care. 5.0 /5 234 Google reviews · as of Nov 14, 2026

# 5 Valley Heating, Cooling, Electrical and Solar Best for A cooling project that may involve electrical work About Valley Heating, Cooling, Electrical and Solar is a San Jose contractor providing installation and maintenance across those four areas. On its site, the company lists AC installation, heat pumps, ductwork, electrical repairs and solar work. It has operated for 64 years. Its posted hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Why it made the list Valley has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 443 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe skilled, helpful installation crews who explain options and answer questions clearly. Multiple reviewers also say installations finish promptly or on schedule. Its combination of cooling and electrical services sets it apart when the proposed AC system may require electrical work as well as equipment replacement. 4.9 /5 443 Google reviews · as of Nov 14, 2026

Before work starts, ask how the proposed system was sized and whether your existing ducts need changes. Have the written scope identify the equipment model and capacity, removal of the old unit, and any duct or electrical work. Settle who handles the San Jose permit and final inspection, and when you will receive the paperwork. Get an arrival window and a plan for updates if the crew is delayed.

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