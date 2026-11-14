We both live here in California, and as of mid-November 2026, I can see why a sheet of foil over the range hood’s mesh filter appeals. Cooking leaves grease behind. The temptation is to cover the filter rather than wash it. In my ranch house, that is exactly the sort of shortcut I have to question: the filter still needs cleaning or replacement to improve the fan’s effectiveness and efficiency. The idea depends on the fan still clearing cooking air and moisture while the foil does the messy work.

This season, I would rather pay attention to what happens above the stove than to how neat the filter looks afterward. Here in California, the California Air Resources Board identifies most gas stoves as sources of indoor combustion pollution. That makes the hood more than a place to catch grease. It is part of how I deal with the air in the kitchen while I cook, so I do not want a housekeeping shortcut standing in for filter maintenance.

What the EPA says

The EPA’s advice is direct: "Routinely clean surfaces, cooking appliances, and your range hood’s grease filter." The object in that sentence is the filter itself. When I reach for foil instead of washing the filter, I am choosing another task rather than cleaning that filter. If the point of my shortcut is to avoid washing the filter, it has taken me away from the job the EPA describes.

A national laboratory also recommends cleaning or replacing a range hood filter to improve the fan’s effectiveness and efficiency. For washable filters, its guidance is to wash them every 3 months. That is a useful distinction when I am standing at the stove looking for an easier cleanup: the maintenance belongs to the filter, not to a cover I put over it.

Why the mesh matters

A range hood fan has to move air. The national laboratory links cleaning or replacing the filter to the energy its motor uses to move that air. It also describes a manufactured disposable filter made of multiple layers of foil mesh designed to trap grease. Foil mesh made as a filter is a different thing from a solid sheet laid across an existing mesh filter. I would not count that sheet as doing the filter’s job just because both contain foil.

The path air takes toward the hood matters beyond the filter, too. The EPA advises using a range hood while cooking to reduce exposure to cooking particles. It also says cooking on the back burners when possible improves airflow to the hood and reduces the amount of those particles released into the kitchen or living space. That is why I want the hood set up for moving air, with its actual grease filter maintained, rather than judging the setup by whether the filter stayed shiny.

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What I do instead

Check whether the grease filter needs cleaning or replacing.

Clean the grease filter rather than using foil to keep it looking clean. Wash a washable filter every 3 months, as the national laboratory advises.

Use the hood while cooking. When I can, cook on the back burners so air flows toward it.

If the filter needs replacement rather than cleaning, describe the filter itself instead of asking for another way to cover it.

Describe the job to whoever you call as a range hood grease-filter cleaning or replacement concern, and mention any foil covering on the filter.