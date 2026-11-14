I live in California, and as of mid-November 2026, the kitchen sink is one of the ordinary chores I think about as the season changes. I used to pour an enzyme drain treatment down mine every month. It felt like taking care of grease without having to deal with the grease itself.

That is the reflex: use the treatment, then assume the cleanup is done. It is especially tempting when the bottle is easy to reach and the sink seems to be draining normally. But keeping cooking grease out of the drain and clearing a line that is already blocked are different jobs. A routine pour does not do either job for me.

What the city's bureau of environmental services says

The city's bureau of environmental services says, "Enzymes from animal or synthetic sources temporarily change the physical properties of FOG. FOG treated with enzymes and released to the sewer lines can re-form into solid matter, obstructing sewer pipes and causing sewer backups."

That word temporarily matters to me. I was treating the pour as if it made grease disappear. The bureau describes grease that has been treated, released to a sewer line and become solid again. Separately, a town's grease program says even small amounts of cooking grease poured down a drain can accumulate, harden on pipe walls and restrict flow.

Why the pour is not the cleanup

An enzyme treatment can change what grease is like for a while without getting it out of the drainage system. In guidance for businesses, another town warns that enzyme additives can move fats, oils and grease downstream rather than remove them. The bureau's account explains the concern with that movement: treated grease can become solid again in a sewer line. Moving it away from the kitchen sink is not the same task as keeping it out of the drain.

An existing blockage is a separate problem. More treatment poured through the sink does not clear a line merely because treatment has become part of my routine. When a line is plugged, the job is to get the blockage cleared. I have to name that job plainly instead of describing it as ordinary drain maintenance.

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What I do instead

Keep cooking grease out of the sink. Let it cool, pour it into a sealed container and put that container in the trash. That deals with the grease before it enters the drain rather than asking a treatment to deal with it afterward.

Let it cool, pour it into a sealed container and put that container in the trash. That deals with the grease before it enters the drain rather than asking a treatment to deal with it afterward. Treat the enzyme bottle as no substitute for that cleanup. I still have to handle the cooking grease at the counter.

If a line is blocked, ask for the blockage to be cleared. A city's sewer guidance treats a blockage in an individual sewer line on a property as a clearing job the property owner arranges and pays for. That is a different request from asking someone to add another treatment.

If you call about a blocked kitchen sink, describe it as a drain blockage, say whether you have used an enzyme treatment, and ask for the affected line to be cleared.