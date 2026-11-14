As of mid-November 2026, the reflex in my house is still easy to recognize: close the windows after cleaning the carpet, turn up the heat and figure the warmth will take care of the dampness before mold has a chance. You and I live in California, and in this season I can understand wanting the windows shut. I used to treat a warmer room as the whole drying plan.

But warmth is not the same as getting moisture out. The California Department of Public Health advises quickly drying damp areas or replacing damp materials. That puts my attention back on the carpet itself, not just how comfortable the room feels. If the padding underneath is wet, a dry-feeling patch on top is not the answer I need.

What the EPA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, "To dry carpet and backing within 48 hours, remove water with a wet vacuum, pull the carpet and pad off the floor and dry them using a fan to blow air over them."

That is a more involved job than switching on the heat and waiting. It starts with taking water out of the carpet. It also makes room for air to reach the backing and pad instead of treating the visible surface as the entire problem. The EPA also recommends a dehumidifier to reduce humidity in the room while the carpet and backing dry. When I think about what needs drying, I include the floor under the carpet, which the EPA says must be cleaned and dried too.

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Why the warm-room trick falls short

The EPA warns that without adequate ventilation, moisture may build up indoors and mold may grow. Closing the room up and adding heat does not, by itself, remove the moisture that has come out of the carpet. If the air in the room stays humid, I have not solved the drying problem just because the room feels warmer. Heat can be part of the work: a university environmental health and safety guide recommends using heat alongside dehumidifiers to dry rinsed carpets, not as a substitute for them.

There is a reason to take the damp padding seriously rather than judging by the carpet pile alone. The EPA identifies moisture as a condition for mold growth and carpet as a material on which mold can grow. Its drying instructions address carpet and backing together. To me, that means checking the layers I cannot see easily, rather than assuming the top tells me what is happening underneath.

What I would do instead

Extract the water first. A wet vacuum is the EPA’s starting point for wet carpet and backing. I would not ask heat to do the job of removing water that can be taken out directly.

A wet vacuum is the EPA’s starting point for wet carpet and backing. I would not ask heat to do the job of removing water that can be taken out directly. Find out whether the padding is wet, and make sure the backing and floor underneath are part of the drying job. The EPA calls for lifting the carpet and pad so air can reach them. The university guide says wet spongy padding may need to be removed and discarded.

Use airflow and a dehumidifier to help dry the carpet and backing and lower the room’s humidity. First determine that the water is clean or sanitary: the EPA cautions against using fans until that is known.

Pay attention to whether the carpet is thoroughly drying, rather than relying on warmth or a dry-feeling surface. The university guide says wet carpet should be thoroughly dried within 48 hours and discarded if that is not possible. Mold growth may have occurred even if materials are dried within 48 hours, according to the EPA.

If I need help, I would describe the job as water extraction and thorough drying of the carpet, padding, backing and floor beneath—not simply heating a damp room.