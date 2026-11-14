The AC is out. One written estimate says to replace the compressor; another says the whole system needs to go. The prices alone cannot tell you whether the contractors found the same fault or priced the same work.

If you live in California, start by getting the diagnosis and scope onto the paper. Then make each contractor spell out what stays, what changes and what the price covers. That is how you compare the bids without treating a smaller job as if it were a cheaper version of the larger one.

What a complete AC estimate should list

The Federal Trade Commission says a written estimate should describe the work, materials, completion date and price. For these bids, that means the repair estimate should identify the work proposed on the existing system, while the replacement estimate should identify the equipment being removed and installed. Ask each contractor to state the fault they diagnosed and how that diagnosis supports the proposed work. Federal energy guidance calls for systematic fault diagnosis by an experienced HVAC technician; it also notes that a low-refrigerant diagnosis can be mistaken for several reasons.

For a new system, get the proposed outdoor equipment, indoor equipment and indoor coil identified. Ask for the cooling efficiency rating and the matched-system certification for the proposed combination. Building America guidance recommends confirming that selected equipment is a certified matched system, and its certification information covers specific combinations of outdoor and indoor components. An outdoor unit’s certification does not, by itself, establish how it pairs with the coil already in your house.

Have each estimate say what refrigerant work is included. Ask which refrigerant the proposed equipment uses and what work is planned if the existing system is opened. Refrigerant specifications matter because restrictions apply to higher-global-warming-potential refrigerants in new equipment. Federal service rules also require technicians opening AC equipment for service or repair to evacuate it to established vacuum levels.

Make every bid answer the same scope questions

Do not ask the repair contractor to disguise a compressor job as a replacement bid. Instead, give both contractors the same questions and ask for written answers:

Identify the diagnosed fault and the work proposed to correct it.

Identify every existing component that will remain, including the indoor coil.

Identify every component that will be replaced and the specifications of the proposed equipment.

State whether the proposed equipment and indoor components form a certified matched combination.

List the refrigerant work and any duct work included in the price.

State who will handle any required building permits.

State the completion date and the price for the described work.

If someone made a promise during the discussion about scope or labor and material costs, ask for it in the written agreement. The FTC says those promises belong there.

Read the gap between the totals

A compressor repair and a whole-system replacement are different jobs. A gap may reflect equipment and indoor-coil work in one bid that is absent from the other. Check whether the replacement price includes a matched combination, proper installation and any duct sealing it proposes; California’s Contractors State License Board says installation and sealed ducts matter to a new system’s performance.

Compare the permit responsibility and refrigerant work line by line. Then ask each contractor to explain a large difference. The FTC advises asking about a big gap between estimates rather than automatically choosing the lowest bidder. Prices also vary by region, so a general price figure is less useful here than a clear account of what each total buys.

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Questions to ask before choosing

Ask the repair contractor what diagnosis makes compressor replacement the proposed fix, and whether any other fault was found. Ask the replacement contractor why the existing equipment or indoor coil cannot remain, and for the matched-system certification of the equipment being offered. If only the outdoor equipment changes, ask specifically how it will work with the indoor coil you have; an outdoor unit’s certification in another combination does not settle that question.

Before hiring, check that the contractor holds an active, good-standing HVAC license, as the Contractors State License Board recommends. If a contractor asks you to obtain required building permits, pause and ask why; the FTC flags that request as a warning sign.

Short checklist to take back to the contractors