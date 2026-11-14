When an old air conditioner needs replacing, the easy move is to order the same capacity. It cooled the house before; surely the replacement should match. As of mid-November 2026, that is still my first thought in my own house. The old unit gives you a size to copy, which feels more definite than starting over with a cooling-load calculation. But copying it answers what was installed, not what the house needs now.

Here in California, you and I can have the same reflex without having identical houses. The California Energy Commission’s energy standards cover alterations to existing homes. Living in a house has made me wary of treating what came with it as a permanent instruction.

What ENERGY STAR says

ENERGY STAR gives the shortcut a direct correction: “Don’t assume that the size of your new system will be the same as your old equipment.” This is not an argument over whether your old air conditioner ever cooled the rooms. Its capacity, by itself, does not establish the right capacity for the replacement. That distinction matters while the replacement is being chosen, not after the new unit is installed.

ENERGY STAR recommends having the contractor calculate the right size for cooling equipment with the Air Conditioning Contractors of America’s Manual J procedure or a computer-based equivalent, rather than relying on square footage or another rule of thumb. The question is what size fits the house now. The old equipment is something to note, not a substitute for working that out.

Why the old size can mislead you

The old system could have been too large from the start. The house also may have changed since it was installed: an addition can change what needs cooling, while improved insulation and sealed air leaks can change the home’s cooling needs. ENERGY STAR identifies those possibilities when explaining why a new system may need a different size. The copy-the-old-one habit assumes both that the earlier choice was right and that nothing relevant has changed.

Getting the size wrong is about more than whether cool air comes out. ENERGY STAR warns that oversized equipment may turn on and off too frequently, resulting in less comfort and a shorter lifespan. ENERGY STAR also says that a home without proper sealing and insulation will be less comfortable and make its heating and cooling system work harder. Even if the old air conditioner seemed adequate, how it felt to live with is not a cooling-load calculation for the house as it stands now.

What I’d ask for instead

Start with the house, not the old unit. Tell the contractor about an addition, improved insulation or sealed air leaks since the old system was installed. Those are changes worth accounting for before choosing a capacity.

Ask for a cooling-load calculation using Manual J or a computer-based equivalent. Ask which actual characteristics of the home went into it. Square footage alone is a shortcut, not the calculation ENERGY STAR recommends.

Have the proposed equipment size tied back to that result. The calculation might point to the same capacity as the old unit, but a match should be the outcome, not the assumption that starts the job.

Keep the conversation on the house as it is now. If the proposed size is explained only by pointing to the old unit, ask how the current space, insulation and air sealing were accounted for.

When you call, describe the job as replacing an old air conditioner and calculating the home’s current cooling load before selecting the replacement capacity.